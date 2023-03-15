Ingleside ISD Names March Family Matters Honoree

Ingleside Primary School teacher Chanci Shugart is flanked by Ingleside Independent School District Board of Trustees President Teresa Flores, place 6, and Superintendent Troy Mircovich, as she is honored as the district’s March recipient of the Family Matters Award.

Courtesy: Ingleside ISD

A family is a group of people closely related and for staff members and students of Ingleside Independent School District, that means that Chanci Shugart is a beloved member.

The Ingleside Primary School teacher was selected as the school district’s Family Matters Award recipient for the month of March after her nomination information stood out amongst several forms about additional employees considered for the honor. Nominated by a parent, Shugart was recognized because she made such a difference in that parent’s child.

“Mrs. Shugart has completely changed my son’s relationship with school,” the nominator stated. “She noticed signs of Dyslexia and has seen me through as a parent, and has been instrumental in getting him tested and receiving a 504 status, which has made an impact on his overall education that will help him be successful as a student, as well as later in life.”

It was because of Shugart’s intervention, help and tender heart that that child had “made vast improvements.” The nominator continued that her son’s school behavior shifted greatly, from her receiving calls about his behavior problems, to a checkmark+ student for excellent days.

The care she provided the nominator’s son was reflective in all work she has done. To the nominator, all good deeds have not gone unnoticed.

“You can really tell that Mrs. Shugart loves her students and works very diligently to make sure they’re the best versions of themselves,” she said. “We are forever indebted to her.”

For Shufgart’s efforts, she was honored during the March Ingleside ISD Board of Trustees meeting, where she was presented with a certificate and awarded $100 from the Ingleside ISD Education Foundation.

If other parents note how a teacher or Ingleside ISD staff member has impacted their life, child’s life or someone else around them at either IISD campus, people may also nominate them to receive the monthly Family Matters Award honors. Nomination information may be found on the district’s website at inglesideisd.org.

Cutline (Courtesy Ingleside ISD) Ingleside Primary School teacher Chanci Shugart is flanked by Ingleside Independent School District Board of Trustees President Teresa Flores, place 6, and Superintendent Troy Mircovich, as she is honored as the district’s March recipient of the Family Matters Award.