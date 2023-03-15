GJM Students Shine in “One Water” Contest

Gilbert J. Mircovich Elementary School students celebrate their recent placements in the 2023 San Patricio Soil & Water Conservation District “One Water” themed poster and essay contest.

Courtesy: Ingleside ISD

Academic success and environmental awareness have gone hand-in-hand for several students at Gilbert J. Mircovich Elementary School.

Approximately two dozen students in grades three through six earned top honors in the recent 2023 San Patricio Soil & Water Conservation District “One Water” themed poster and essay contest. The honorees were recently presented with their awards, including those who earned cash prizes. They also will be honored at the 2023 banquet hosted by the Soil & Water Conservation District in April.

“Students who participated are able to showcase their talents and unique skills; through participation in the contest, students learn about the importance of conserving our natural resources,” said Cindy Jimenez, GJM Elementary counselor. “Our students were able to use their academic skills outside of the classroom. Our hope is that they continue to look for challenges outside of the classroom and continue to be successful lifelong learners.”

She said the poster and essay contest was open to students in both San Patricio and Aransas counties, and was optional for students to participate in, although some teachers were given the option to have their class participate as a whole. Lesson plans, she said, were available through the Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board website. The poster portion of the contest was open to students in kindergarten through sixth grade, while the essay contest was open to students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Jimenez said the contest perfectly aligned with the goals that Ingleside Independent School District sets forth for all students.

“Our goal is to empower future successful citizens by providing a quality education in a safe and supportive environment,” she said. “Providing students with special opportunities such as contests and competitions allows our students to use their knowledge and interest by applying their academic skills to real world problems. Providing these types of opportunities outside of the classroom helps our students maintain high levels of academic effort.”

GJM students who earned placement in the 2023 San Patricio Soil & Water Conservation District poster and essay contest include: Renly Durbin, 1st place- 2-3 Grade Poster Winner William Beltran, 1st place- 4th-5th Grade Poster Winners Carla Cortez Quintero, 2nd place-4th-5th Grade Poster Winners Jeslyn Salinas, 3rd place- 4th-5th Grade Poster Winners Leonel Mancha, 4th place- 4th-5th Grade Poster Winners Elianah Garcia, 5th place- 4th-5th Grade Poster Winners Alvin Lawrence, 1st place- 2nd-3rd Grade Essay Winners Renly Durbin, 2nd pace- 2nd-3rd Grade Essay Winners Aviana Medellin, 3rd place- 2nd-3rd Grade Essay Winners Carla Cortez Quintero, 1st place-4th-6th Grade Essay Winners Leonel Mancha, 2nd place- 4th-6th Grade Essay Winners Evan Davila, 3rd place- 4th-6th Grade Essay Winners William Beltran, 4th place- 4th-6th Grade Essay Winners Easton Garcia, 5th place- 4th-6th Grade Essay Winners While several students placed well, the competition is far from over. GJM students Renly Durbin, William Beltran, Alvin Lawrence, and Carla Quintero have advanced to the next round of judging.