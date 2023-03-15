Open in App
Ingleside, TX
See more from this location?
Ingleside Index

Mustang Boy’s Powerlifting Ranks in Division Championship

By Courtesy: Ingleside Isd,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R7B5D_0lK8eg8t00

Ingleside High School Boy’s Powerlifting Team coach Eric Jimenez is proud of (left to right) Santiago Ortiz, Jadon Sanchez, and Seth Morgan. He reports that they competed at the THSPA Region V Division II Championships in Kingsville on Friday, March 10th at the J.K. Northway Coliseum. Ingleside powerlifting had 3 lifters that qualified as a top 12 lifter in their weight class. Regional Qualifier, senior, Santiago Ortiz competed in his third career powerlifting meet, squatting 540 lbs., bench pressing 405 lbs., and deadlifting 520 lbs., totaling 1465 lbs. and medaling 5th place in the 242-weight class. Two-time regional qualifier, senior, Jadon Sanchez competed in the 181-weight class, squatting 515 lbs., bench pressing 335 lbs., and deadlifting 515 lbs., totaling 1,365lbs. Jadon totaled over his state qualifying total of 1,350 to earn a spot to compete at the state meet. Three-time regional qualifier, senior, Seth Morgan competed in the 220-weight class, squatting 665 lbs., bench pressing 445 lbs., and deadlifting 645 lbs., totaling 1,755 lbs. Seth also broke the Region V Division II total record in the 220-weight class originally set in 1999 at 1,700 lbs. Seth finished the meet as a Regional Champion, Outstanding Deadlifter in the Heavyweight Division, and Outstanding Lifter in the Heavyweight Division. Seth automatically qualified to state by winning region and passing the state qualifying total of 1,450. Jadon and Seth will represent Ingleside on March 24th in Abilene at the THSPA State Championships at the Taylor County Expo Center.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Remembering long-time attorney Bill Edwards
Corpus Christi, TX4 days ago
Coastal Bend sees higher-than-expected turnout for Spring Break
Corpus Christi, TX7 days ago
Aransas Pass Military Veterans Made a Life Together in Service
Aransas Pass, TX6 days ago
Ingleside Company Restores Iconic Conn Brown Landmark
Aransas Pass, TX6 days ago
Ingleside ISD Names March Family Matters Honoree
Ingleside, TX6 days ago
Out & About
Aransas Pass, TX6 days ago
Ingleside Library Program Bridges Gap in Growing Latino Community
Ingleside, TX6 days ago
Ingleside Church Cooks Up Lenten Special
Ingleside, TX6 days ago
Major Park Crossing Shut Down
Ingleside, TX6 days ago
Cinco de Mayo Market Days to Help Ingleside Students, Community Blossom
Ingleside, TX6 days ago
Ingleside’s ‘Methodist Men’ Inspiring Community Service
Ingleside, TX13 days ago
Sparklight to Award $15,000 Through “Dream Bigger” Contest
Aransas Pass, TX13 days ago
CCPD find body in La Palmera parking lot
Corpus Christi, TX13 days ago
Agent Orange Brings Radical Change to IOB Veteran
Ingleside, TX13 days ago
Ingleside ISD Board of Trustees Voting Cancelled
Ingleside, TX6 days ago
Eighth-graders Pen Patriotic Essays, Earn Honors
Ingleside, TX20 days ago
Book Club Attracts Reading Enthusiasts to IOB
Kingsville, TX20 days ago
Ingleside Beautification Due to Dedicated Volunteers
Ingleside, TX13 days ago
Ingleside/Aransas Pass Target of Paintball Vandals
Aransas Pass, TX13 days ago
Motorcyclist Critically Hurt Outside Kiewit
Ingleside, TX6 days ago
Major Crash Investigation in Aransas Pass
Aransas Pass, TX5 days ago
Ingleside’s Cove Park: Improvements Ahead
Ingleside, TX13 days ago
A Donation That Gives Back
Aransas Pass, TX13 days ago
STEM Smart: IHS Students Earn Space Camp Trip
Huntsville, AL27 days ago
Flight of Fancy a Trip Through Local History
Rockport, TX27 days ago
IHS Career and Technical Education Sets Students Up for Success
Ingleside, TX27 days ago
Ingleside Family’s Home, Vehicles Destroyed in Blaze
Ingleside, TX27 days ago
Ingleside Church Marks Start of Lenten Season
Ingleside, TX20 days ago
Kingsville Border Patrol Find Smugglers
Kingsville, TX4 days ago
Ingleside ISD Target of Threat Questioned by Cops, Leads to Outrage
Ingleside, TX20 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy