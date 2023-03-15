Mustang Boy’s Powerlifting Ranks in Division Championship

Ingleside High School Boy’s Powerlifting Team coach Eric Jimenez is proud of (left to right) Santiago Ortiz, Jadon Sanchez, and Seth Morgan. He reports that they competed at the THSPA Region V Division II Championships in Kingsville on Friday, March 10th at the J.K. Northway Coliseum. Ingleside powerlifting had 3 lifters that qualified as a top 12 lifter in their weight class. Regional Qualifier, senior, Santiago Ortiz competed in his third career powerlifting meet, squatting 540 lbs., bench pressing 405 lbs., and deadlifting 520 lbs., totaling 1465 lbs. and medaling 5th place in the 242-weight class. Two-time regional qualifier, senior, Jadon Sanchez competed in the 181-weight class, squatting 515 lbs., bench pressing 335 lbs., and deadlifting 515 lbs., totaling 1,365lbs. Jadon totaled over his state qualifying total of 1,350 to earn a spot to compete at the state meet. Three-time regional qualifier, senior, Seth Morgan competed in the 220-weight class, squatting 665 lbs., bench pressing 445 lbs., and deadlifting 645 lbs., totaling 1,755 lbs. Seth also broke the Region V Division II total record in the 220-weight class originally set in 1999 at 1,700 lbs. Seth finished the meet as a Regional Champion, Outstanding Deadlifter in the Heavyweight Division, and Outstanding Lifter in the Heavyweight Division. Seth automatically qualified to state by winning region and passing the state qualifying total of 1,450. Jadon and Seth will represent Ingleside on March 24th in Abilene at the THSPA State Championships at the Taylor County Expo Center.