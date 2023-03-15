Open in App
Ingleside, TX
See more from this location?
Ingleside Index

Ingleside Church Cooks Up Lenten Special

By Ingleside Index,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22suYh_0lK8eeNR00 ,
, https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tqmHh_0lK8eeNR00

Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in Ingleside’s Fellowship Hall has been filling up the past few weeks with visitors stopping in on a Friday afternoon between 4-7:00 p.m. to purchase Lenten fish fry meals, choosing to dine-in or carry out their food. The kitchen crew is all smiles, as are the men with the Knights of Columbus #1157 because sales this year are exceeding those of 2022 and there are still a few Friday’s left to go before the fish fry ends this month. Father Patrick Higgins is ecstatic about the community support, the funds earmarked to support the church and its ongoing programs. Organizers explained they’re cooking Swai, a species of Asian catfish, frying up 235 pounds at a time, all of it selling out quickly. The plates include macaroni and cheese, cole slaw, hushpuppies, tartar or cocktail sauce, and a beverage. Dessert choices are also available.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ingleside, TX newsLocal Ingleside, TX
Ingleside Church Closes Hunger Gap for Many
Ingleside, TX6 days ago
Cinco de Mayo Market Days to Help Ingleside Students, Community Blossom
Ingleside, TX6 days ago
Ingleside ISD Names March Family Matters Honoree
Ingleside, TX6 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Corpus Christi woman turns 105 years old
Corpus Christi, TX7 days ago
Remembering long-time attorney Bill Edwards
Corpus Christi, TX4 days ago
Sunrise Mall in Corpus Christi, TX – Tale of Triumph and Tragedy
Corpus Christi, TX5 days ago
Bella Luna downtown location closed till further notice after Saturday night crash
Corpus Christi, TX7 days ago
Ingleside Library Program Bridges Gap in Growing Latino Community
Ingleside, TX6 days ago
Ingleside Company Restores Iconic Conn Brown Landmark
Aransas Pass, TX6 days ago
Coastal Bend sees higher-than-expected turnout for Spring Break
Corpus Christi, TX7 days ago
A Donation That Gives Back
Aransas Pass, TX13 days ago
Ingleside Beautification Due to Dedicated Volunteers
Ingleside, TX13 days ago
Motorcyclist Critically Hurt Outside Kiewit
Ingleside, TX6 days ago
Local Libraries Literacy Programs Get Boost
Aransas Pass, TX13 days ago
Sparklight to Award $15,000 Through “Dream Bigger” Contest
Aransas Pass, TX13 days ago
Agent Orange Brings Radical Change to IOB Veteran
Ingleside, TX13 days ago
Out & About
Aransas Pass, TX20 days ago
Ingleside ISD Board of Trustees Voting Cancelled
Ingleside, TX6 days ago
Ingleside’s Cove Park: Improvements Ahead
Ingleside, TX13 days ago
Book Club Attracts Reading Enthusiasts to IOB
Kingsville, TX20 days ago
Ingleside Takes TXDOT to Task Over Citizen Safety
Ingleside, TX6 days ago
Ingleside/Aransas Pass Target of Paintball Vandals
Aransas Pass, TX13 days ago
Jim Wells County escaped inmate captured
Alice, TX6 days ago
Eighth-graders Pen Patriotic Essays, Earn Honors
Ingleside, TX20 days ago
Classic Car Show
Corpus Christi, TX13 days ago
Ingleside Family’s Home, Vehicles Destroyed in Blaze
Ingleside, TX27 days ago
Flight of Fancy a Trip Through Local History
Rockport, TX27 days ago
Wounds of War Run Deep, Ingleside Business Offers Treatment
Corpus Christi, TX27 days ago
Ingleside ISD Names Family Matters Award Recipient
Ingleside, TX27 days ago
Motorcycles to Roar into Live Oak Again in May
Ingleside, TX27 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy