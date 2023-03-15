Ingleside Church Cooks Up Lenten Special

Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in Ingleside’s Fellowship Hall has been filling up the past few weeks with visitors stopping in on a Friday afternoon between 4-7:00 p.m. to purchase Lenten fish fry meals, choosing to dine-in or carry out their food. The kitchen crew is all smiles, as are the men with the Knights of Columbus #1157 because sales this year are exceeding those of 2022 and there are still a few Friday’s left to go before the fish fry ends this month. Father Patrick Higgins is ecstatic about the community support, the funds earmarked to support the church and its ongoing programs. Organizers explained they’re cooking Swai, a species of Asian catfish, frying up 235 pounds at a time, all of it selling out quickly. The plates include macaroni and cheese, cole slaw, hushpuppies, tartar or cocktail sauce, and a beverage. Dessert choices are also available.