Kevin Bacon Celebrates Daughter Sosie's Birthday With Adorable Throwback Photo

Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's youngest hasn't changed much since she was a kid.

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick 's daughter is all grown up.

Actress Sosie Bacon turned 31 on March 15, but that didn't stop her dad from reminiscing about her childhood in a sweet throwback post on Instagram.

Bacon shared a photo of himself holding an elementary school-aged Sosie in his arms and posing for the camera, captioning the update, "Happy Birthday to my girl, @sosiebacon . I’m a lucky dad."

Sedgwick couldn't help but comment on the adorable photo, writing, "OMG the best picture!!!! ❤️❤️❤️."

She also got in on the fun and posted her own throwback photo of young Sosie, showing off a snap of herself holding a baby Sosie smiling while wrapped in a towel.

She captioned the photo, "Happy Birthday to my baby girl❤️❤️ @sosiebacon ."

Many friends and fans took to the comments to wish Sosie a happy birthday , with author Jenny Han leaving a heart eyes emoji .

Sosie and her parents are very close, and along with their passion for acting, they share a love of music as well.

She often appears on their social media accounts in jam or dance sessions , with Sosie and Bacon even taking on Taylor Swift 's hit song "Anti-Hero."

Sosie also has an older brother named Travis Bacon , and while he doesn't act that often, he's also an amazing musician, currently in the band CONTRACULT.

Another shared love of the family is animals, with horses and goats regularly featured on their social media as well. In fact, Bacon has become known for his videos singing with his goats .

Professionally, Sosie is making a name for herself as an actress, following in Bacon and Sedgwick's footsteps. She started off with an appearance in her parents' 2005 film Loverboy , before acting in a few episodes of Sedgwick's show The Closer in 2009.

Fast-forward a few years, and she hit the ground running with featured roles in shows like Here and Now and 13 Reasons Why. In the past couple of years, she's given great performances in projects like Narcos: Mexico , Mare of Easttown , As We See It , and the horror film Smile .

Keep an eye out, as there are sure to be more fantastic performances from Sosie in the future!