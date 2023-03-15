Mexico man sentenced in federal case involving high-speed chase and crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Mexico, Missouri, man accused of being part of a high-speed chase last March that ended with a crash into several vehicles was sentenced to prison Wednesday.

Myron Samare Mahaney, 23, pleaded guilty in November to methamphetamine possession with the intent to sell it and being a felon with a gun. U.S. District Judge Stephen Bough sentenced him Wednesday to seven years and three months in prison without parole.

Mahaney was in a car that led a highway patrol trooper on a chase that reached 95 mph on Highway 54 and 107 mph on Highway 50 last March, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney's office. The chase ended with a crash on Dix Road in Jefferson City.

Mahaney tried to run but was caught. He was carrying a bag with about 220 grams of meth, two handguns and he had more than $2,000 in cash in his pocket, according to the release.

The driver, Malik Miller, 25, of Mokane, pleaded guilty in Cole County court to drug and weapons charges. He was sentenced in federal court to 15 years in prison for being a felon with a gun in an unrelated case.

