Open in App
Bismarck, ND
See more from this location?
KX News

Bismarck Art and Galleries Association hosts resale event

By Brendan Rodenberg,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04nNjn_0lK8cdhy00

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Many people love collecting art, but there comes a time when a piece of work and its owner must part ways — whether it was just purchased on a whim, has been collecting dust in storage, or just doesn’t suit its owner anymore. However, an upcoming event at the Bismarck Arts and Gallery Association hopes to not only give these pieces new life, but the opportunity to be sold to new homes.

BRB: 75 years of Sisterly art at the Bismarck Arts and Gallery Association

The BAGA’s To Be Hung Over exhibit, which will be taking place in April, allows consumers who own original art and past purchases to be displayed at the gallery and sold to other residents of the community. To be eligible for the exhibit, a piece of art must be an original work that is in good condition (clean and without chips, cracks, or broken glass). Any framed artwork must include wire hangers. The forms of original art accepted in the exhibit are as follows:

  • Paintings
  • Drawings
  • Pottery
  • Ceramics Pieces
  • Sculptures
  • Fiber Arts
  • Known Collectibles

To participate in the event, art owners must register their works for sale with BAGA by Friday, March 24. There is a limit of two works per registrant. All art must be dropped off at the gallery by 1 p.m. on Friday, March 31. Full registration forms, guidelines, and details are available on the BAGA’s website.

To Be Hung Over will hang in the BAGA’s Bismarck gallery from April 4-7. A reception for the event will take place on Tuesday, April 4, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

To view the registration form and learn more about the event, visit BAGA’s website or call 701-223-5986.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Today's Top Stories

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Bismarck, ND newsLocal Bismarck, ND
Tickets on sale now for Bismarck Mac & Cheese festival
Bismarck, ND21 hours ago
Remarkable Women: Beverly Everett
Bismarck, ND13 hours ago
Fun for the whole family this weekend at the Bismarck Event Center
Bismarck, ND3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fight The Frost at Bismarck Event Center this weekend
Bismarck, ND3 days ago
What’s the buzz at the North Dakota State Spelling Bee?
Bismarck, ND15 hours ago
What’s happening this weekend? 3/18 – 3/19
Bismarck, ND3 days ago
Bringing the sting with the North Dakota State Spelling Bee
Bismarck, ND15 hours ago
FURRY FRIDAY: Meet the puppies – Dolly Parton, Onyx, and Jade
Bismarck, ND1 day ago
Bismarck’s Got Talent on Ice kicks off Friday
Bismarck, ND3 days ago
UMary Tennis tops Sioux Falls at home
Sioux Falls, SD1 day ago
Three new school principals named in Bismarck
Bismarck, ND19 hours ago
Retirees go on St. Paddy’s Day Pub Crawl
Bismarck, ND4 days ago
UMary tennis falls to No. 11 Augustana at home
Bismarck, ND12 hours ago
After the Whistle: Chatting with the Champs featuring the Bismarck Girls Wrestling Team
Bismarck, ND18 hours ago
Country singer Chancey Williams to headline Mandan Rodeo Days concert
Mandan, ND4 days ago
Bismarck to notify property owners of real estate valuation increases
Bismarck, ND19 hours ago
Mandan’s Spring Clean-Up happening date set
Mandan, ND4 days ago
Weekend BRB: Honoring ND’s National Guard at the Governor’s Military Ball
Bismarck, ND1 day ago
In Case You Missed It: 3/13-3/19
Bismarck, ND1 day ago
Which ND cities have the most credit card debt?
Bismarck, ND2 days ago
National Nutrition Month: Why it’s important to keep a well-balanced diet
Bismarck, ND4 days ago
Bismarck’s Britta Curl wins third National Championship with Wisconsin
Bismarck, ND1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy