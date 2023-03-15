Bismarck Art and Galleries Association hosts resale event

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Many people love collecting art, but there comes a time when a piece of work and its owner must part ways — whether it was just purchased on a whim, has been collecting dust in storage, or just doesn’t suit its owner anymore. However, an upcoming event at the Bismarck Arts and Gallery Association hopes to not only give these pieces new life, but the opportunity to be sold to new homes.

The BAGA’s To Be Hung Over exhibit, which will be taking place in April, allows consumers who own original art and past purchases to be displayed at the gallery and sold to other residents of the community. To be eligible for the exhibit, a piece of art must be an original work that is in good condition (clean and without chips, cracks, or broken glass). Any framed artwork must include wire hangers. The forms of original art accepted in the exhibit are as follows:

Paintings

Drawings

Pottery

Ceramics Pieces

Sculptures

Fiber Arts

Known Collectibles

To participate in the event, art owners must register their works for sale with BAGA by Friday, March 24. There is a limit of two works per registrant. All art must be dropped off at the gallery by 1 p.m. on Friday, March 31. Full registration forms, guidelines, and details are available on the BAGA’s website.

To Be Hung Over will hang in the BAGA’s Bismarck gallery from April 4-7. A reception for the event will take place on Tuesday, April 4, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

To view the registration form and learn more about the event, visit BAGA’s website or call 701-223-5986.

