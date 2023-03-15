Open in App
San Jose, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

Student in custody after 15-year-old stabbed at San Jose middle school, police say

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cwsea_0lK8KtRO00

One student is in custody after another student was stabbed at Sunrise Middle School in San Jose Wednesday, according to police.

The video in the media player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 News Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

The student who was stabbed is 15 years old with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further details about the incident were immediately available.

MORE: Heartbroken family mourns loss of 16-year-old stabbed to death at a Santa Rosa high school

Wednesday's incident comes following a fatal stabbing on March 1 at Montgomery High School in Santa Rosa. One student was arrested in that stabbing.

Two more were arrested Saturday for having knives at the high school and students at two other Santa Rosa schools were arrested Tuesday for having knives at their schools.

INTERACTIVE: Take a look at the ABC7 Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Bay City News contributed to this report.
