Student in custody after 15-year-old stabbed at San Jose middle school, police say

One student is in custody after another student was stabbed at Sunrise Middle School in San Jose Wednesday, according to police.
The student who was stabbed is 15 years old with non-life-threatening injuries.
No further details about the incident were immediately available. MORE: Heartbroken family mourns loss of 16-year-old stabbed to death at a Santa Rosa high school
Wednesday's incident comes following a fatal stabbing on March 1 at Montgomery High School in Santa Rosa. One student was arrested in that stabbing.
Two more were arrested Saturday for having knives at the high school and students at two other Santa Rosa schools were arrested Tuesday for having knives at their schools. INTERACTIVE: Take a look at the ABC7 Neighborhood Safety Tracker Bay City News contributed to this report.
