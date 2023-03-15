Aransas Pass Store Owner Brews Up Something New

Tammie Brown, 53 (right) owns The Addiction coffee shop, a drivethrough or walk-up only location at 1820 W. Wheeler Ave., here with barista, Madison Garcia, 21 of Aransas Pass.

Aransas Pass Progress

Brown used to set up shop in Rockport with this coffee truck before she opened the store in Aransas Pass. It’s parked in the back of her lot for now, getting refurbished before it gets driven to Sinton where she hopes to take advantage of the blossoming developments in the San Patricio County seat where construction has begun on a new courthouse.

Aransas Pass Progress

Amanda Hernandez, 29, of Aransas Pass is a regular customer. “Almost every day,”she said, here at the drive-through window for her favorite, a vanilla-hazelnut iced latte.

Aransas Pass Progress

SMALL BUSINESS CORNER: THE ADDICTION COFFEE SHOP, ARANSAS PASS

Go too fast and you may drive right past The Addiction coffee shop at 1820 W. Wheeler Ave., right before the intersection with Ave. A in Aransas Pass. But real caffeine aficionados who know their brews have found it easily and return day after day to the delight of owner Tammie Brown, 53. It can be a challenge running a small business such as hers, not part of a franchise. Independent, relying heavily on word of mouth and even social media to boost awareness and sales. Inflation isn’t helping, the cost of supplying even the basics is rising and you are dealing with the reality that you can’t price yourself out of the range of the customer’s affordability.

Amanda Hernandez is a regular. The 29-year-old Aransas Pass mom pulling her SUV up to the drivethrough window recently to pick up her favorite beverage, a vanilla-hazelnut flavored iced latte. Customers can drive up to order or walk up, but the building that houses The Addiction is too small for customers to be seated inside, and no outdoor seating areas are available either.

Hernandez is happy Brown has come to the Harbor City. She used to patronize The Addiction when it was in Rockport, operating out of a truck now parked in the back of the Aransas Pass lot. The vehicle, said Brown, is getting refurbished and will be set up in Sinton, hoping to take advantage of a burgeoning construction boom happening in the San Patricio County seat, including a new courthouse. She also expected to attract customers from Steel Dynamics, the steel mill that may be a catalyst to bring other large industries to the area.

Brown is more than 2,100 miles from home in Sandpoint, ID, near the border with Canada, having made stops along the way in her personal and professional life before she got to Texas almost seven years ago. That’s when she married husband Keith, 46, a Project Manager at Cheniere. The road that brought her here included ventures in Idaho, Washington state, and North Dakota.

“I was tired of getting crappy coffee,” she laughed, explaining why she has made her own brews wherever she opened for business. “I could do it better,” she said with confidence.

Where she’s at now, Brown faces limited competition, most coming from a Starbuck’s that opened on FM 1069 across from Walmart. Or Olde Towne Espresso downtown. Both, she shared, “have hurts us,” she admitted.

Naming the Aransas Pass shop, Brown said, originated in a conversation she had with two customers who used to frequent a business she ran in North Dakota, at the time it was called, ‘Caffeinated’.

“I’m so addicted to you,” the young women expressed, so enamored by Brown’s coffee blends, and the idea stuck.

“I bought them each a drink and said thank you,” Brown recalled of the exchange, grateful the pair solved her dilemma in choosing a name that fit.

Satisfying a coffee craving at The Addiction can range from as low as 75-cents in cost to as high as $15.00 a cup, Brown acknowledged, explaining the variances had everything to do with the ingredients a customer chooses. One, she said, asked for a ‘tiramisu red bull’ flavored coffee.

“It’s not a drink. But I’ll make what you want. It was disgusting,” she laughed, recalling having tasted the final concoction.

Customer service, Brown is convinced is the key to her success, and growth. Like the example of the ‘tiramisu’ coffee, it’s about what the customer wants in the transaction. It’s helping set her apart, she believes.

“Like peach coffee,” Brown laughed again. “It’s not always as good as what you come up with in your head.”

So, for the novice or the experienced coffee drinker, Brown prefers to offer her advice and leave the rest up to the individual paying.

Some, she acknowledged, question if investing so much money in a consumable is worth the value. Brown answers that many of those are the same people who don’t flinch when it comes to buying a pack of cigarettes or even a fast food meal that she contends will still cost much more than one of The Addiction’s creations.

“It’s hard. I do a lot of stuff myself,” said Brown who has struggled to find employees who want to learn the business, and who stick around, a problem facing enterprises big and small nationwide. To help relieve some pressure, a new manager was added to the payroll who is already bringing with her ideas for change and improvement.

“We’re happy to break even every day,” Brown admitted, “instead of being in the hole.”

Hurricane Harvey didn’t help, nor has the Covid-19 pandemic. But Brown speaks with great pride about how The Addiction sustained itself following the August 2017 storm that devastated much of the region, leaving her coffee shop with minimal damage.

“We gave away free coffee for a month a half,” she reminisced of the period, thankful for the community who supported her by bringing them fresh water supplies, even gasoline to power a generator.

Online, The Addiction is rated by consumers on platforms that include Google, Facebook, and TripAdvisor, among others. Most reviews that the Progress examined showed Brown’s shop with four to five stars, the highest possible recognition.

“What a great out of town experience! The best White Chocolate Frappe I’ve had in a long time. Made correctly and the one shot was good enough for me,” posted one reviewer who left a 5-star rating.

“To be honest, best coffee I’ve ever had anywhere I’ve ever been. Amazing staff and amazing coffee. This coffee is my guilty pleasure during any day of the week. Love stopping here to get coffee with my friend!” wrote another.

“The absolute best coffee I’ve ever had! The iced coffee Zebra is incredible! The employees are amazing and so nice! I’m from out of town and it’s a must stop when I come into town. Would love a location by me!” added a different reviewer.

In addition to a presence on Facebook, The Addiction has also added an Instagram account.

“The economy” remains Brown’s biggest worry, the continual ups and downs. Job losses or cutbacks, higher prices for life’s priorities make a custom coffee a luxury some will easily jettison when push comes to shove.

“What do you do when the things get tough?” she pondered, fully aware what experience has taught her.

“People around here don’t have a lot of money,” said Brown, so she must work the numbers regularly to save on costs, if possible, to eek out a profit. Her inventory prices have doubled or in some cases tripled, and she fears the impact of what would happen if she tried passing on those hikes to the consumer. Added to the problem, the specific ingredients Brown needs, and her customers demand are difficult to find at retail or wholesale distributors locally, so she must order a lot of it by shopping the Internet and paying for shipping on top of everything else.

“That’s expensive,” she said.

“I wish our liquor sales were higher,” Brown said, explaining what few people might know is she holds a liquor license, able to sell beer and margaritas, too.

To help offset some of the financial pressures, Brown and her husband have some side businesses to supplement their revenue stream including furniture refinishing and customized restoration of vintage RV’s.

“We appreciate our customers that have been loyal to us throughout the years,” Brown said, smiling. She called them, “amazing”, grateful for their kindness, empathy, and return business.

Editor’s note: The Addiction is open Monday through Friday, 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.