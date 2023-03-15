K9 Coastal Sports to Host 2nd Annual Spring Fling

Good things happen when many hands - and paws - come together.

That is what organizers of the K9 Coastal Sports Spring Fling expect to see, beginning at 10:00 a.m. March 25 at K9 Coastal Sports, 2465 A1 Hill Road, Aransas Pass. While last year’s event focused on junior handlers, owner Elsa Whitton said a more broad, annual event will now be held annually, as there was a greater interest in adults seeking more opportunities with their dogs.

“We like to offer various events that a person and their pup could try, possibly if they are familiar with one event, and see that something else being offered is also available at the same location, they will try it,” she said.

The Spring Fling will feature farm dog tests, canine good citizen tests, a fit dog course, a junior handler dock event, temperament tests, trick dog evaluations, an introduction to scent work, and open dock time. Whitton said while people come from all over the country for her specialized dock diving events, most participants who have signed up for the Spring Fling will be coming from throughout the State of Texas, including Harlingen, Victoria, Corpus Christi, Helotes, and San Antonio.

Spring Fling 2023 is an effort of K9 Coastal Sports, as well as event partners: Victoria Dog Obedience Club and the Texican Rottweiler Club. Event participants may earn ribbons and awards for a pass/completion. Whitton said if a dog (does not have to be purebred) has an AKC registration number, and if the dog/human team successfully completes and passes such tests there also is an option to earn titles and rosettes. Dogs who are not AKC registered, may be awarded a certificate upon successfully completing testing requirements.

For AKC temperament tests, a dog must be at least 12 months old, and for the farm dog certification test, a dog must be at least nine months old. For the CGC, CGCA and trick dog tests, however, there are no age requirements.

Fees associated with each test/certification include: $30 for Farm Dog Certification Test, $25 for AKC Temperament Test, $20 for CGC, CGCA, Trick Dog components, $20 for Junior Hander entries, $60 for all three jumps of junior handler dock diving, and $20 for open dock. Whitton said she expects to see dogs of various breeds at the event, including Rottweilers, Australian Shepherds, Golden Retrievers, Labrador Retrievers, Belgian Malinois, All American, and a Whippet, among others. When guests arrive at the facility, they will see the latest upgrade of another ramp to the dock, which meets ADA requirements to assist customers in getting up and down from the pool with ease. Additional plans and improvements are in the works to help make the overall experience at K9 Coastal Sports even more rewarding.

“For 2023, I plan on having a Fit Dog Course set up during our events, so that participants can log their activities with their pups,” Whitton said.

Whitton and her husband, Brian, keep the business afloat with hard work, deduction and their forever love of dogs.

“I love to see the pups, and their humans have FUN,” she said. “Seeing them grow their bond, spending time together, doing a task, event, or test together, and seeing their success! Seeing the pups’ eyes, when they are having fun, is priceless! (It) makes my heart happy that I can provide a location and event, for others to learn, and participate in, and all along have fun too!”

More information about the Spring Fling may be found on the K9 Coastal Sports’ Facebook page.