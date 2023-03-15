Ingleside PD Chief Burr Suspended

Ingleside Police Chief Tammy Burr has been placed on administrative leave with pay as of late last month, according to a source familiar with the situation. Why, though, has not been made public. Her deputy, Assistant Chief Martin Molina, is running the department in her absence.

Ingleside Index

Ingleside’s Police Chief, Tammy Burr, was placed on administrative leave with pay effective late last month, a source familiar with the situation shared with The Index. A request for specific details including a reason behind the decision has not been answered by senior leadership at City Hall. The newspaper submitted a Freedom of Information Action (FOIA) request seeking any documents on the subject, including an email sent to elected officials the morning of February 27 outlining the action. Messages were left late last week with City Manager, Brenton Lewis., but have not been returned.

Burr, who joined IPD after a stint with the Bexar County Sheriff ’s Office in San Antonio, has been praised my many for her dedication to improving community relations with the police, and aggressively addressing issues such as DUI offenses and other problems that had plagued the growing city. She has also been criticized, too, including outrage one Ingleside family vented who told the Index their gutwrenching account of how officers interrogated them the night of a relative’s death, the apparent result of natural causes.

Last September 30th, retired U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Allen Timmerman passed away inside his Indian Trail home. When attending hospice nurses attempted to reach the Justice of the Peace to officially document his death at age 70 following a long illness, instead two uniformed Ingleside Police Officers showed up at the door. Linda, his spouse, was furious after what she told the newspaper was the abrupt attitude of the cops who explained they were only following policy and procedure Burr had put in place regarding any death investigation.

Lewis acknowledged the incident was being investigated by his office and the Chief shared with The Index at the time she had been prohibited from commenting about the matter to the press. Not long after an article appeared about the Timmerman case, though, Burr ceased without explanation a weekly ‘Chief ’s Corner’ column that she composed for The Index, discontinued dissemination of a weekly police activity and arrests report (often referred to as a police blotter), and stopped sending information and photos of adoptable pets at the city’s Animal Control shelter the newspaper published at no cost to the department as a public service.

The City Manager, following the Timmerman incident, told The Index the city’s investigation of the matter had concluded, but couldn’t comment further. He didn’t inform the newspaper of Burr’s recent suspension.

March 10, when contacted, Linda Timmerman revealed that she had spoken with Mayor Oscar Adame who confirmed to her Burr’s suspension, adding that since the reason behind it remained under investigation he couldn’t comment further. Throughout her ordeal with the police department, Timmerman acknowledged Adame’s empathy toward the issue.

“I truly don’t know what’s really going on in this particular situation,” a source shared with the newspaper. “I wish I did.”