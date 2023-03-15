Open in App
Horse racing-Energumene retains Champion Chase at Cheltenham for Brighton owner Bloom

March 15 (Reuters) - Brighton & Hove Albion owner Tony Bloom was celebrating a bumper payout after his horse Energumene romped to a 10-length win to retain the Queen Mother Champion Chase crown on day two of the Cheltenham Festival on Wednesday.

The 6-5 favourite, ridden by Paul Townend, beat Captain Guinness to take the 225,080 pounds ($271,964) prize pot and give trainer Willie Mullins his 92nd Festival victory.

Bloom was also reported by British media to be the punter behind two bets totalling 600,000 pounds on the horse, making a profit of 830,000 pounds.

"He has done me proud. He ran a magnificent race and totally deserved to win," said Bloom.

"We are so fortunate to have such an amazing horse. He didn't run at his best last time out but has shown his class today."

Townend said Energumene had been "perfect everywhere".

"He jumped brilliant. You don't win champion races in that manner normally. He's a pleasure to ride," Townend told the BBC.

