Tensions Flare at Paterson Council Meeting: Council President Walks Out, Verbal Altercations Erupt, Officials Go Toe to Toe

PATERSON, NJ - Tensions boiled over at Tuesday's meeting of the Paterson City Council with Council President Shahin Khalique attempting to suspend the meeting and walking out after feeling overwhelmed by the pressure of removing a resolution regarding televising Workshop meetings without the Council's knowledge. The drama continued during the public portion of the meeting, with multiple verbal confrontations and even the threat of physical violence.

First Ward Councilman Mike Jackson interrupted a speaker to address Javier Silva, Paterson's Chief Financial Officer, leading to a heated exchange that almost turned into a physical altercation before the Business Administrator Kathleen Long, police, and Corporation Counsel intervened. The CFO was ultimately escorted out of the meeting.

"This is the council chambers, this is not his chambers," Jackson said. "As long as I am here, I will not let anyone disrespect members of the public that way. I will never sit here and allow that to happen, we cannot sit here and allow anyone to disrespect the public."

Meanwhile, Councilwoman-at-Large Dr. Lilisa Mimms engaged in a brief verbal altercation with Long, and Fifth Ward Councilman Luis Velez got into a confrontation with a member of the public who requested that the council get off their phones and pay attention. Velez defended himself by saying he was "allowed to take notes" and that the member of the public was not his "dictator."

The chaos and hostility of the meeting have raised concerns among residents and local officials alike. Some worry that the council is not effectively representing their interests or engaging in constructive dialogue, while others feel that the atmosphere of the meetings is becoming increasingly volatile and potentially dangerous.

"All the people who are not currently sitting here don't care about us," one member of the public said. "They showed us this with all the disrespect and we're getting upset. Now what we need to start doing, all of you who don't vote, is to vote. You need to make it to the next election, and you need to be registered to vote. This is how we deal with these people. Your vote counts, and we need to vote these people out."











