Open in App
Paterson, NJ
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

Tensions Flare at Paterson Council Meeting: Council President Walks Out, Verbal Altercations Erupt, Officials Go Toe to Toe

By Gabriella Dragone,

4 days ago

PATERSON, NJ - Tensions boiled over at Tuesday's meeting of the Paterson City Council with Council President Shahin Khalique attempting to suspend the meeting and walking out after feeling overwhelmed by the pressure of removing a resolution regarding televising Workshop meetings without the Council's knowledge. The drama continued during the public portion of the meeting, with multiple verbal confrontations and even the threat of physical violence.

First Ward Councilman Mike Jackson interrupted a speaker to address Javier Silva, Paterson's Chief Financial Officer, leading to a heated exchange that almost turned into a physical altercation before the Business Administrator Kathleen Long, police, and Corporation Counsel intervened. The CFO was ultimately escorted out of the meeting.

"This is the council chambers, this is not his chambers," Jackson said. "As long as I am here, I will not let anyone disrespect members of the public that way. I will never sit here and allow that to happen, we cannot sit here and allow anyone to disrespect the public."

Meanwhile, Councilwoman-at-Large Dr. Lilisa Mimms engaged in a brief verbal altercation with Long, and Fifth Ward Councilman Luis Velez got into a confrontation with a member of the public who requested that the council get off their phones and pay attention. Velez defended himself by saying he was "allowed to take notes" and that the member of the public was not his "dictator."

The chaos and hostility of the meeting have raised concerns among residents and local officials alike. Some worry that the council is not effectively representing their interests or engaging in constructive dialogue, while others feel that the atmosphere of the meetings is becoming increasingly volatile and potentially dangerous.

"All the people who are not currently sitting here don't care about us," one member of the public said. "They showed us this with all the disrespect and we're getting upset. Now what we need to start doing, all of you who don't vote, is to vote. You need to make it to the next election, and you need to be registered to vote. This is how we deal with these people. Your vote counts, and we need to vote these people out."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k9oBF_0lK7QdLl00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sA9Cu_0lK7QdLl00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lg4hz_0lK7QdLl00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Paterson, NJ newsLocal Paterson, NJ
On the Record with Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh: No need for federal probe in police-involved shooting of Najee Seabrooks
Paterson, NJ1 day ago
Former Governor James McGreevey Honored as Paterson's Hibernian of the Year
Paterson, NJ2 days ago
OPINION: Time for a Federal Takeover of Paterson Police
Paterson, NJ1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ex-Maplewood Township Administrator Files Whistleblower Suit After Uncovering Fraud, DPW Supervisor Charged With Misconduct
Maplewood, NJ11 hours ago
Letter from Hawthorne Mayor John Lane
Hawthorne, NJ11 hours ago
Mayor Steven Fulop to Deliver State of Jersey City Address
Jersey City, NJ21 hours ago
Incumbent Councilwoman/Local Pop Warner Prez Runs with Holley
Roselle, NJ2 days ago
Dismissal of Princeton High Principal Triggers Protests; Demonstration Planned Monday at 12:30
Princeton, NJ17 hours ago
Bernardsville Borough to Welcome New Business Administrator
Bernardsville, NJ10 hours ago
Funeral held for Paterson community activist Najee Seabrooks
Paterson, NJ1 day ago
Paterson City Council Rejects Creation of Committee to Investigate Police Promotions
Paterson, NJ4 days ago
Sayegh, Abdelaziz Host Ramadan Hilal Lighting Ceremony
Paterson, NJ1 day ago
Lost in Paterson | Opinion
Paterson, NJ1 day ago
Privacy Gone: Hazlet Resident on Middle Road Seeks Township Relief After Clear Cutting Behind Home.
Hazlet, NJ13 hours ago
Kenilworth Recap: Massimo's, Gun Arrest, Summer Carnival Announcement & More
Kenilworth, NJ1 day ago
Asbury Park Chamber of Commerce and Monmouth-Ocean Development Council to host networking event on April 4
Asbury Park, NJ22 hours ago
Police investigating unsolved shooting incident in Paterson
Paterson, NJ2 days ago
Fair Lawn Hosts First Ramadan Crescent Lighting Event
Fair Lawn, NJ12 hours ago
Belmar becomes a certified ‘Veteran Friendly’ municipality
Belmar, NJ1 day ago
NJCDC Reveals Resident-Led Great Falls Neighborhood Plan for Paterson
Paterson, NJ3 days ago
Flemington DIY Receives $20,750 Grant from Hunterdon County Cultural & Heritage Commission
Flemington, NJ1 day ago
Police Investigate Shooting near Rosa Parks Boulevard and Lyon Street in Paterson
Paterson, NJ2 days ago
Rahway BOE to Meet this Tuesday, Mar. 21, at High School
Rahway, NJ1 day ago
Passaic County Sheriff Answers Questions About ‘Jail Reorganization” During Wayne Council Meeting
Wayne, NJ4 days ago
Jersey City Man Charged with Insurance Fraud
Jersey City, NJ11 hours ago
Father Dan Kelly, Beloved Pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Is Finally at Peace
Wayne, NJ1 day ago
Fatal Assault Probed In Newark
Newark, NJ15 hours ago
East Orange condo residents say conditions have improved since News 12 report, but problems remain
East Orange, NJ2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy