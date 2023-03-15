Open in App
New Orleans, LA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jameis Winston shares message to fans on why he came back to New Orleans

By John Sigler,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LfsWn_0lK7Dx0e00

This is cool: Jameis Winston shared a message to New Orleans Saints fans on social media explaining why he chose to return to the team for 2023 after being replaced by Derek Carr, in which he said that he has “never felt so culturally in tune with a fan base. The Saints fans that I’ve met have been incredible.”

Winston added that the things which appealed to him when he signed with New Orleans back in 2020 are still there. He can still see himself winning a Super Bowl with this team: “A stable organization, a championship caliber team, and a great fan base.”

Unfortunate back-to-back injuries derailed both of Winston’s seasons as the starting quarterback for the Saints, and he says that returning to good health (and staying there) is his top priority. He’s here to be a good teammate and a team-first player, and it’s hard to fault him for that.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Orleans, LA newsLocal New Orleans, LA
Saints signing ex-Titans DB Lonnie Johnson
Nashville, TN1 hour ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Broncos willing to move on from Russell Wilson
Denver, CO11 hours ago
Bears GM Ryan Poles proved he trusted Justin Fields by giving the QB their entire rebuild plan
Chicago, IL2 hours ago
Adam Thielen cites Super Bowl aspirations, Andy Dalton as reasons for signing with Panthers
Minneapolis, MN5 hours ago
Jessie Bates posts farewell message to Bengals fans
Cincinnati, OH3 hours ago
Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders to work with Tom Brady following spring game
Boulder, CO6 hours ago
Buffalo Bills release former Georgia WR after five years
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Rate the Steelers inside linebackers after free agency
Pittsburgh, PA1 hour ago
Peter King has an Aaron Rodgers trade proposal for Packers and Jets
Green Bay, WI2 hours ago
Former UNC forward drawing interest in transfer portal
Chapel Hill, NC1 hour ago
Pair of Alabama starting linebackers 'probably out' for the entire spring per Nick Saban
Tuscaloosa, AL2 hours ago
Steelers going all-in on WR Calvin Austin III in 2023
Pittsburgh, PA2 hours ago
Why Penny Hardaway tossed a water bottle across the court in Memphis' loss to FAU
Boca Raton, FL2 days ago
Cardinals adding Falcons executive to front office
Atlanta, GA42 minutes ago
New Chiefs DE Charles Omenihu commences recruitment of WR DeAndre Hopkins
Kansas City, MO4 hours ago
Browns, former Titans QB Josh Dobbs agree to one-year deal
Nashville, TN4 hours ago
Adam Thielen's new contract with Panthers puts Vikings request for pay cut to shame
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Broncos cut 2 players, including Lamar Jackson (not that one)
Denver, CO6 hours ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
John Calipari rudely referred to Kansas State’s Markquis Nowell as ‘little kid’ after he torched Kentucky
Manhattan, KS1 day ago
WATCH: New Bucs RB Chase Edmonds gives first message to Bucs fans
Tampa, FL6 hours ago
Extensions to Cole Kmet, Darnell Mooney would snap Bears decade-long drought
Chicago, IL15 hours ago
Panthers great Cam Newton to throw at Auburn pro day
Charlotte, NC4 hours ago
Breaking down the Steelers picks in the new TD Wire mock draft
Pittsburgh, PA4 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy