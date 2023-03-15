Deadline approaches for Fulton board of health position

WAUSEON — Fulton County is seeking to fill a vacancy on its board of health.

Applicants need to be a Fulton County resident and be interested in promoting health and safety and improving public, the health department said in media and web updates.

The term is to fill the remainder of a five-year term that begins in April and through March, 2026. Board of health members are paid $80 per meeting before taxes.

The deadline to apply is Friday. Those interested are asked to contact health commissioner Kim Cupp at kcupp@fultoncountyoh.com or by calling 419-337-0915 with questions.

More information is available at https://bit.ly/3YVBW2B .