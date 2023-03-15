School facilities topic of Sylvania superintendent event

Sylvania schools Superintendent Veronica Motley plans to visit the city's senior center on Friday to discuss facilities in the school district.

The event is planned from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., the district announced via social media. Ms. Motley is to be joined at the event by Ray Holston, the district's director of business operations, and Chris White, the supervisor of business operations. The visit is part of the district's "Coffee with the Superintendent" series.

Ms. Motley was named Sylvania superintendent in April, 2020. At the time, she was serving as the assistant superintendent of South Euclid Lyndhurst Schools near Cleveland.

The Sylvania Senior Center is at 7140 W. Sylvania Ave.