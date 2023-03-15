Open in App
Cedar City, UT
Tale of the Tape: Team Stats - Notre Dame vs. Southern Utah

By Geoffrey Clark,

5 days ago
Third-seeded Notre Dame opens the NCAA Tournament against 14-seeded Southern Utah, and the advantages are befitting of this type of matchup. The Irish are far and away better when it comes to both scoring and allowing points. They’re good at those in the national rankings, too, and that’s led to one of the best scoring margins in the country. The assists also are up there, undoubtedly because of the uncertain-for-this-game-as-of-this-writing olivia miles.

The Thunderbirds are a similarly strong defensive team as they are high in the national rankings in blocks and rebounding margin along with the Irish. Offensively, they have their best advantage at the free-throw line, and they also shoot pretty well. But that turnover margin jumps out as one of the worst in the country and by far the worst of any tournament team. If they hold to form in that area, they’ll be one-and-done in South Bend.

