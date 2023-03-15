Breaking down the individual statistics of each Alabama MBB player ahead of March Madness

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

The Alabama basketball team has exceeded expectations in Nate Oats’ fourth season at the Capstone. The Tide have had enumerated contributions this season from freshman, transfers, and returning players. Overall, the entire team has gelled to achieve one common goal and that is to win a National Championship.

The incoming hype was high, but I think it safe to say that no one envisioned the hype leading to a No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Players like Brandon Miller, Noah Clowney, and Mark Sears are just a few that have led to the team’s success this season.

With that being the case, Roll Tide Wire breaks down the individual statistics from each Alabama player over the course of the ’22-’23 season as March Madness approaches.

Brandon Miller

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Season Stats: 19.6 PPG / 8.3 RPG / 2.1 APG / 45.1 FG% / 40.1 3P%

Alabama freshman sensation Brandon Miller is arguably one of the best players in college basketball. Miller’s ability to be a three-level scorer and facilitator separates him from other players across the country. He has led the Tide this season and will look to continue that trend in the NCAA Tournament.

Noah Clowney

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Season Stats: 10.1 PPG / 8.0 RPG / 0.9 APG / 49.6 FG% / 28.2 3P%

One of the key pieces to Alabama’s frontcourt is freshman Noah Clowney. The South Carolina native has coined the nickname “Stretch” and it makes sense. He can stretch the floor and create second-chance opportunities for his teammates. Clowney is an elite rebounder on both ends of the floor. In order for Alabama to win on the glass, Clowney has to be on his A-game. If he is, opposing teams could be in for a long night.

Mark Sears

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Season Stats: 12.5 PPG / 3.4 RPG / 2.6 APG / 40.4 FG% / 34.9 3P%

One of the key pieces to Alabama’s backcourt joined the program last offseason via the transfer portal. Mark Sears transferred to Alabama after spending two seasons at Ohio University. Since arriving in Tuscaloosa, he has made quite the impact. Sears is a proven three-point shooter and a sneaky defender. He averages 1.2 steals per game which leads the team. If Sears can get hot from beyond-the-arc, opposing teams will be in for a whirlwind.

Charles Bediako

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Season Stats: 6.1 PPG / 5.8 RPG / 0.7 APG / 65.5 FG%

I think many Alabama fans would agree that Charles Bediako is the glue to the Tide’s defense. Bediako averages 1.8 blocks per game and has shown strides of improvement on the defensive end all season long. He played his best game of his college career in Alabama’s most recent game against Texas A&M. The Canadian scored 12 points while grabbing 13 rebounds and blocking five shots. His ability to be an elite rim-runner at 7-feet tall has helped the Tide’s defense become one of the best in the nation. If his scoring continues to improve, Alabama could become even more dynamic on the offensive end. The thing that is most concerning about Bediako is foul trouble. He tends to pick up early fouls and puts Alabama’s frontcourt in quite a predicament on the boards.

Jahvon Quinerly

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Season Stats: 8.1 PPG / 1.9 RPG / 3.8 APG / 39.0 FG% / 34.5 FG%

One of Alabama’s most experienced players is senior Jahvon Quinerly. Quinerly has been a staple for Alabama at the guard position this season. His production off the bench has been the deciding factor in recent games against Auburn and Arkansas. He knows how to read opposing defenses and facilitate the ball at an elite level. Quinerly also seems to play his best in March. That is something to keep an eye on down the stretch.

Jaden Bradley

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Season Stats: 6.9 PPG / 2.7 RPG / 3.1 APG / 40.6 FG% / 31.8 3P%

Jaden Bradley has been the unsung hero for the Tide in several games this season. The New York native has come off the bench and been a starter for the Tide as a freshman. His best games have come against elite competition. Bradley provided a huge scoring boost against North Carolina, Houston, and Auburn. The best way to describe Bradley is as a two-way player that can facilitate and score at the rim if called upon.

Nimari Burnett

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Season Stats: 5.7 PPG / 2.0 RPG / 0.8 APG / 38.1 FG% / 31.6 3P%

The best way to characterize Nimari Burnett’s role for Alabama is as a 3-and-D player. Burnett is an elite defender that has been called on several times to defend the opposing team’s most prolific scorers. He also shoots the ball well from beyond-the-arc. If Burnett performs well in the NCAA Tournament, it will only enhance Alabama’s chances of winning a title. His role is crucial to the Tide’s success.

Noah Gurley

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Season Stats: 4.9 PPG / 3.2 RPG / 0.6 APG / 45.8 FG% / 30.4 3P%

The ‘heart and soul’ of the Alabama team this season has been fifth-year senior Noah Gurley. Gurley’s number has not been called on as often as many would expect. However, he has made the most of his opportunities off the bench this season. Gurley has also been a vocal player that leads by his play. He has provided a much-needed boost on the defensive end of the floor and shoots well with increased minutes.

Rylan Griffen

(Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images)

Season Stats: 6.2 PPG / 2.6 RPG / 0.7 APG / 38.3 FG% / 31.2 FG%

One of the newcomers that quickly burst onto the scene for Alabama this season is Rylan Griffen. Griffen’s ability to shoot the three in timely situations has proven to be a huge help on the offensive end. His role is simply to shoot threes the vast majority of the time. Griffen is used in a variety of off-ball sets for the Tide. Depth will be needed and Griffen is a player the Tide can count on.

Dom Welch

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Season Stats: 1.9 PPG / 1.6 RPG / 0.3 APG / 27.5 FG% / 22.2 3P%

With an injury-plagued first half of the season, Dom Welch was unable to contribute, The St. Bonaventure transfer has come on off the bench in recent weeks. Welch has provided a boost from beyond-the-arc as well as on the defensive end. His role will likely continue to increase as shots start falling for the graduate-senior.

Nick Pringle

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Season Stats: 3.0 PPG / 2.7 RPG / 0.2 APG / 84.8 FG%

Nick Pringle has been a fan-favorite in Tuscaloosa this season. He has provided a spark off the bench for the Tide this season. He is primarily used in the pick-and-roll game but can contribute on the glass as well. Pringle is a high-flyer at 6-foot-9. His tenacious style of play has definitely helped the Tide in multiple games this season. Pringle has had a handful of flashy dunks this season that have been jaw-dropping. He could very well see an increased role in March for the Tide.