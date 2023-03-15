Set Sail With Royal Caribbean Stock? Check the Chart First.
By Bret Kenwell,
5 days ago
The market has been stormy lately, but Royal Caribbean stock sits near support. Here's how to trade it now.
Royal Caribbean ( RCL ) - Get Free Report shares have not been faring well lately, but could support come into play soon?
At last check, the shares were down about 3%. That’s just the tip of the iceberg, though.
Royal Caribbean stock has fallen around 20% from last week’s high, declining in six of the past seven trading sessions, including today. The lone up day came on Tuesday -- and the shares ticked up 0.6%.
Comments / 0