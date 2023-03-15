Aransas Pass Charity Thrives with Volunteers

They’re the cog in the wheel that keeps Tri-County Christian Services Center in Aransas Pass running every week. Leadership including Terry Upton, President of the Center’s Board of Directors and Manager Scott Miller are thoroughly reliant on volunteers who sort and process food for distribution, or clothing and other items the organization keeps on hand, making accessible to those most in need.

For more than 40 years, Joyce Gray, 72 of Aransas Pass was a familiar face in local healthcare, a retired Registered Nurse who worked at medical facilities in the Harbor City before Hurricane Harvey in 2017 forced their closure. She gives her time and spirit willingly now to several charitable organizations as a volunteer at The Blessings Shop, 313 S. Commercial St., or at the Tri-County Christian Services Center at 323 N. 7th St. where she was March 2, helping to sort and package food being distributed to local families in need. It’s an issue that’s near and dear to her heart and has its roots in a period in her own life when times were tough.

“A long, long time ago I needed help,” Gray revealed, memories of that rough patch along the road of her personal life difficult to bring back to the surface. She had been a single mom, going to school for nursing, and she applied for and received government assistance to pay for housing her small family.

“Everybody needs help at one time or another,” remarked Terry Upton, recognizing Gray’s discomfort at sharing details about her past. But Upton knows from his own experience that Joyce’s story is repeated many times each day, recipients of public assistance regularly coming to Tri-County for all sorts of help – most in need of something to eat or face the potential of starvation.

Upton, serving as President of the non-profit’s Board of Directors has witnessed firsthand how the Aransas Pass charity has responded to rising numbers of individuals struggling with food insecurity. They may be receiving Social Security benefits or categorized as “working poor” – earning an income, but as cost-of-living increases, they have fewer dollars to pay for food after covering rent, or a mortgage. Tri-County has become a stop gap for those in poverty conditions, or are on the brink.

Each week, Tuesdays and Thursdays, Gray shows up at Tri-County, devoting four hours each time, doing what she’s asked to do, helping any way that she can.

“I’ve always had a life of service,” she said. “I believe it’s important to give back to our community. Pay it forward. I enjoy it,” said Gray.

At the Blessings Shop, Gray reviewed how she interacts with customers and visitors, explaining that it’s how she assisted an elderly man desperately in need of a walker get what he needed, the gesture enhancing his quality of life, and fulfilling a mission Joyce believes is a lesson she’s learned from the teachings of Jesus Christ.

“It’s like clockwork,” said Scott Miller, the Center’s Manager, discussing how volunteers like Gray and many others keep the facility running and functioning efficiently. In all, there’s just over a half-dozen men and women that make up the core group of regulars who do most of the work many may not see, value, or appreciate. But without them, Miller and Upton agree, Tri-County could not function without them.

Three out of five days a week, Monday through Friday, most of the volunteer’s responsibilities are sorting and organizing the food they store, both dry goods kept on rows of shelving, or perishable items, some in refrigerators, others in a freezer. From 8-11:00 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays – including the time period Gray was present – recipients of food aid drive up to get their donations. Depending on their income or personal situation, it may be the only source of sustenance they get for the month.

It’s labor intensive, too, a lot to ask of volunteers whose age ranges between the 70’s and 80’s. No youth, for whatever reason, are involved.

When they’re not sorting food, volunteers may be helping manage and keep rooms of other free goods organized and clean. The Center’s vast assortment of donated items includes books, clothing, footwear, and even children’s toys. Walmart, Miller revealed, has been a significant benefactor. He laughed as he showed off rows of flip-flops that recently arrived by the boxloads from the big-box retailer, so many that they’re not likely to run out anytime soon.

But Walmart’s contributions have exceeded just surplus items. Miller and Upton hailed their generosity for providing food products, as has Texas grocery giant H.E.B.

“We always need volunteers,” said Upton, like Miller he wanted to encourage anyone with an interest to come to the Center and apply for a role both men emphasized would be fulfilling.

“Dependability,” Upton underlined has been an issue, after someone signs up to help they don’t always show. Those who needed the Center’s help, especially food, have offered to give back through volunteering and appear once, maybe twice and are never seen again. It’s a recurring issue and one he and Miller concede they can’t control. After all, there’s no remuneration for their assistance and the Center staff is not there to judge anyone’s circumstances.

Those who do return week after week have built a level of trust with the Center’s management, allowing them to work independently with little or minimal supervision.

“That’s what we want,” said Miller, allowing him, for example, to stay focused on the bigger picture and demands of the Center’s operations.

“There’s lots of opportunities here for service,” said Gray who was able to pause briefly on a Thursday morning in the middle of the tasks that had already been underway.

“We couldn’t make it without them,” Upton said, grateful for the time Gray devotes to her volunteer role and others like her who come back to do it time and again.

“We feel needed and appreciated,” Gray acknowledged Upton’s statement, thinking Miller, too, for his unwavering support.

“It will give you good karma and blessings,” Joyce expressed, offering her thoughts on what volunteerism means for her.

Another retired R.N., Jackie Craven, 74, worked alongside Gray during their career in healthcare. She has 34 years in nursing, recruited to volunteer at the Center by another former hospital coworker, Ernestine Brown, legendary for her work in OB/GYN in Aransas Pass who assisted with the delivery of dozens of babies following the aftermath of Hurricane Celia in 1970. Those who recognize her by the title, ‘Miss Ernie’, recall the role she played as a valiant nurse at what had become known as ‘Methodist Hospital’, the temporary medical facility that had been set up by emergency management coordinators inside First United Methodist Church on 8th St.

“I work at intake,” said Craven, positioned at a desk behind a computer screen where she assists applicants or recipients of the Center’s food aid navigate through the necessary bureaucratic paperwork to qualify for the help.

Those who are over 65 years of age and disabled received food packages once a month. Those under age 65 get help every other month. There are emergent needs, too, Craven explained, and the Center will expedite and facilitate those requests on an as-needed basis.

“I think it’s my calling,” said Craven, describing the main reason she agreed to volunteer. Like Gray, she also does the same at The Blessings Shop.

“It’s helping people,” Craven said, discussing the resources Tri-County is providing, conscious that so many people are in need and the numbers appear to reflect demand continues to rise.

“No recognition is needed,” she added, answering the question many may ask about the work that she does.

“It feels good that you can do something to help them,” Craven said, that satisfaction is all she needs in return.

Editor’s note: If you are interested in volunteering at Tri-County Christian Services you can contact them at (361) 758-1988 or stop by their building at 323 N. 7th St. in Aransas Pass.