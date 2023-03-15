Open in App
Breaking down Jabrill Peppers' new contract with Patriots

By Danny Jaillet,

5 days ago
The New England Patriots signed safety Jabrill Peppers to a contract on Tuesday afternoon, and now the details have been revealed. ESPN’s Mike Reiss was able to break down the totals in a tweet on Wednesday.

Peppers’ total deal is two years, $9 million in base value with a $3.1 million signing bonus. He will make $1.08 million in guaranteed money for 2023 and $3.18 million in 2024, with $1.8 million in guaranteed money. He will make $40,000 per game in 2023 and 2024.

Peppers played a key part on the New England defense last season, recording 60 combined tackles on the year.

New England still has not made a major free agent signing. However, they have been able to take care of in-house players at a quick rate.

