K Matt Prater's new contract with Cardinals worth $7.5M

The Arizona Cardinals, among the moves they made in free agency on Tuesday, agreed to a two-year contract with kicker Matt Prater to bring him back.

He gets a raise.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, his new contract is worth $7.5 million over the two seasons with $4 million guaranteed.

We don’t have more details yet.

When he signed with the Cardinals two years ago, he got a two-year, $4.65 million contract with almost $3 million guaranteed.

He made almost $3.6 million in salary in 2022.

He missed four games with a hip injury but in 13 games last season, he made 22-of-25 field goals, including 5-of-6 from 50 yards and beyond. He also converted on 17-of-18 extra points.

In 2021, he was 30-for-37 on field goals, making even from 50 yards and beyond, and 47-of-49 extra points.

