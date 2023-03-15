Rainy St. Patrick’s Day

Rain will move in overnight from the west with pockets of heavy rain expected. Isolated storms will also be possible. You’ll need your raincoat if you’re heading out in the morning and will also need it through mid-afternoon. Rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches will be possible with isolated higher totals of one inch in repeated rounds of heavy rainfall.

The wind will also pick up around 11 p.m. and gusts could be up around 35 mph with some gusts as high as 40 mph overnight. This could be enough to blow around light objects and cause isolated power outages.

The temperatures will also fall, with mid-to-upper 50s expected early. The temperature will climb to near 60 degrees before falling during the afternoon once the front passes. We look to be in the 40s by late day!

