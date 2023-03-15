Irish pubs in Lakeland, Florida

It’s time to break out the green clothes and shamrock swag — St. Patrick’s Day is this Friday, March 17.
From attending festive parades to cooking up corned beef and cabbage , there are many ways to celebrate. If you’re looking to spend St. Patrick’s Day the Irish way , grab a pint at a local pub.
Molly McHugh’s Irish Pub , 111 S. Kentucky Ave. Downtown Lakeland’s oldest pub has been serving up Guinness and green beer since 1996, making it the oldest pub in downtown Lakeland.
1916 Irish Pub , 2900 Buckingham Ave. After playing a round of golf, fill up on traditional Irish dishes like corned beef and cabbage. For a change in scenery, try the 1916 Irish Pub in Plant City located on Thonotosassa Road.
Paddy Wagon Irish Pub , 4204 Florida Ave. S. Take a step into the Emerald Isle at this pub while you watch a game or play a game of pool.
Linksters Tap Room , 209 E. Main St. You might find that Linksters looks a lot like Paddy Wagon Irish Pub, and that’s because they are owned by the same company, dedicated to Irish roots. Just like Paddy’s, Linksters has drink deals every day of the week.
