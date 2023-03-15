Here's why 'Drag Race' producer, star say anti-drag laws won't work

The effort to limit or stop drag performances throughout the country won't ultimately work. That's the message from one of the producers behind RuPaul's Drag Race and one of the series' biggest recent stars.

"The message of drag is to do your own thing, be who you want to be, live and let live," said Fenton Bailey. "I think there are these regressive forces who are trying to stop that. The good news is, they will fail. Because such movements in history have always failed."

Bailey is one of the co-founders of World of Wonder, the production company behind the hit series. Bailey is in San Francisco to promote his new book, "ScreenAge."

Bailey and San Francisco drag queen and "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 14 finalist Lady Camden appeared on the ABC7 News streaming program "ABC7@7" Wednesday morning.

This month, Tennessee's governor signed a law that makes outdoor drag shows and drag performances in front of children illegal. Several other states are working on similar legislation.

Lady Camden says it's vital she and the other "Ru girls" speak up now louder than ever.

"We're the ones in the line of fire, so to speak," Camden said. "We need to be the ones to do something about it, make our voices be heard. To inspire. Especially (for) the youth... We've always been here. We always will be here."

Bailey's book is about TV's role in shaping culture. "I think television itself is a revolution. Queer people like myself.... we have become visible thanks to TV."

In addition to Drag Race, Bailey has also produced documentaries including "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" and "Liberty: Mother of Exile." In "Liberty," Bailey explores the theory that the sculptor of the Statue Of Liberty used his brother as a model.

"The statue of liberty is a drag queen. It's fundamental to America."

The book signing for "ScreenAge" is at Books Inc. in San Francisco's Opera Plaza on Wednesday, March 15 at 7 p.m.