Has Angela Bassett Had Plastic Surgery? See Transformation Photos of the Actress Over the Years

Actress Angela Bassett has captivated fans with her astonishing performances on the big screen for decades and has continued to wow audiences with her award-winning roles. Although she’s been in the industry for nearly 40 years, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star has remained youthful in her looks, and she hasn’t been afraid to admit if plastic surgery has been of any help.

Angela shared her beauty secrets during an August 2019 cover story with NewBeauty , and revealed she has received cosmetic enhancements in moderation over the years.

“Botox is no surprise! I’m a big supporter of being natural , but I’ve done it twice. Just a little bit, not too much — I still need to express myself,” she told the publication, while noting she tried Ultheraphy before.

From red carpets to the ‘gram, Angela is always showing off her glowing face … with or without makeup .

“I’m pretty passionate about keeping up with the skin care , especially being in front of the camera and on the stage. It’s important. When I’m not on stage or on camera, I’m pretty sans makeup,” the Otherhood actress continued. “I think it’s good to keep a clear, clean fresh palette. I am a potions and lotions girl, so if you make me promises, I’ll give you a shot.”

Additionally, Angela explained that her mother taught her the importance of skincare as a young woman. Although her mom “was a woman of little means,” she managed to take her now A-list daughter to the dermatologist every six weeks, Angela told People in 2016.

When it comes to turning heads, the New York City native goes by the “if you got it, flaunt it” motto.

"I know people have things that they like about themselves and things that they want to hide about themselves. I'll say to my glam team, 'I have great arms, you might want to show that!'” she told People at the time. “I believe we all have something— great legs , beautiful hair—so find your something, be proud of it, and accentuate it."

As the American Horror Story star has practiced proper skincare techniques her entire life, she launched her own skincare line made for people with darker skin tones. She created the products with Dr. Barbara Sturm in 2016, which featured products like a hyaluronic serum.

“I began to formulate and Angela began to test our line for skin of color. Our premise was simple: Less is more,” Dr. Saturn wrote via Instagram at the time. “We wanted fewer ingredients, as little preservative as possible to maintain stability, and no harmful ingredients whatsoever (that could irritate skin that is already prone to inflammation)."

Keep scrolling to see Angela Bassett’s breathtaking transformation photos over the years!