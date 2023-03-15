Boys Hockey: Andover closes season in style, rallies for 3rd-place finish at state

A dramatic late rally capped another remarkable season and a fourth straight trip to state for the Andover boys hockey team, as the Huskies ended with a third-place finish in the Class AA state tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul March 9-11.

The Huskies, state champions a year ago, began the state tournament with a 5-2 win over Lakeville South in the quarterfinal round. Following a scoreless first period, Lakeville South struck first on a power play in the opening minute of the second. The lead didn’t hold for long, with a pair of Gavyn Thoreson goals sandwiched around a go-ahead tally by Ben Doll giving the Huskies a 3-1 edge going into the third. Lakeville South pulled back within a goal in the opening minute of the third period, but Andover put the game away with a late strike by Brooks Cogswell, then a final goal by Thoreson off of his own rebound to complete a hat trick. Goalie Beau Altman had 31 saves for the win in net.

Next up was top-seeded and eventual champion Minnetonka in the semifinals, where the Skippers prevailed 4-1. Minnetonka took a 2-0 lead into the third period, before Thoreson cut the margin to 2-1 with 12 minutes remaining. The Huskies pressured, but couldn’t find an equalizer, with Minnetonka going back ahead by two goals with 7:30 to play before adding a late empty-netter.

Andover closed the season with a 5-3 victory over Cretin-Derham Hall in the third-place game. The teams traded goals in each of the first two periods, with Tristen May-Robinson and Cooper Conway scoring for the Huskies. The Raiders went ahead 3-2 midway through the third, a lead they held until less than a minute and a half remained. However, Andover closed the season in style, scoring three quick goals in the final 62 seconds, as Cogswell, Thoreson and Landon Stringfellow found the net in succession to complete the rally.

The Huskies finished the season 23-7-1.

Andover had one of the most prolific top forward lines in state history in seniors Thoreson, Conway and Cayden Casey. Thoreson finished the season with 41 goals and 56 assists, Conway had 46 goals and 41 assists, and Casey had 21 goals and 57 assists.

Thoreson and Conway were among the 10 finalists for the state’s Mr. Hockey Award.