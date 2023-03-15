Open in App
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

6 things to know about new Bears LB T.J. Edwards

By Alyssa Barbieri,

5 days ago
The Chicago Bears’ first move in free agency was the acquisition of former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards, who signed a three-year, $19.5 million deal.

Edwards comes to Chicago as the presumptive starting MIKE linebacker, where he’ll be joined by fellow newcomer Tremaine Edmunds (WILL) and Jack Sanborn (SAM). Edwards is coming off an impressive 2022 campaign, where he’s a clear upgrade at linebacker and figures to be poised for another big year under Matt Eberflus.

Here are six things to know about the Bears’ new linebacker:

1

Edwards was a huge Bears fan growing up

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Chicago got a hometown discount with Edwards, who’s expected to sign a three-year, $19.5 million deal with $12 million guaranteed. Edwards grew up a Bears fan in Lake Villa, Ill., where he idolized the likes of Brian Urlacher, Lance Briggs, Mike Brown and Devin Hester. Now, it’s a “full circle” moment for Edwards, who gets an opportunity to step into those shoes and help get Chicago back to a Super Bowl.

“It’s hard to pass up when your hometown team calls,” Edwards said on the Parkins & Spiegel Show. “You just want to find a way to get it done as fast as possible.”

2

Edwards played with Jack Sanborn at Wisconsin

MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM

Edwards will reunite with former college teammate and Wisconsin alum Jack Sanborn in Chicago. While Edwards is a five-year pro and Sanborn is entering his second season, the two did cross paths for one season in 2018. They were also coached by the same high school school in Luke Mertens (at different Chicago area schools). Like Edwards, Sanborn is also a Chicago native, growing up in Lake Zurich, Ill.

“Not gonna lie I was a little jealous when I saw he signed with Chicago coming out of school,” Edwards said on Parkins & Spiegel. “I was just so happy for him, man. And to see him go do what he did last year. I was just so proud of him. And I think a guy who’s just going to be so much better and just a workhorse, too. He’s a great player. I’m excited again that that room is going to be special, for sure.”

3

Edwards is coming off a career year

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Edwards has shown incremental progress since joining the league in 2019, and he’s coming off his best season yet with the Eagles. Last season, Edwards set career highs with 159 combined tackles, 99 solo tackles, 10 tackles-for-loss and five QB hits at middle linebacker. He was a key contributor on a dominant Eagles defense that made it to the Super Bowl. Now, it appears that he’ll anchor that MIKE linebacker spot, alongside fellow newcomer Tremaine Edmunds, where the Bears need plenty of production after struggling in 2022.

4

Edwards was the fourth-highest graded linebacker by PFF in 2022

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

When looking at Edwards’ upward trajectory, it’s not a surprise to learn he was one of the best linebackers in the NFL last season. Edwards was the second-highest graded linebacker (84.8) from Pro Football Focus. He was behind only Bobby Wagner, who had a 90.7. Edwards graded out well across the board, including in run defense (83.4), pass rush (81.0), coverage (79.7) and tackling (69.4).

5

Edwards thrived in coverage last season

Sam Hodde/Getty Images

According to Next Gen Stats, Edwards was one of the best inside linebackers in coverage last season. He allowed an average 5.2 yards per target, which was the sixth-lowest among qualifying linebackers. Know who ranked ahead of him at No. 1? New Bears teammate and former Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (4.4 yards per target, a career low).

6

Edwards was an undrafted free agent

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Another thing Edwards has in common with fellow Wisconsin and new Bears teammate Sanborn? Both were undrafted free agents who had to prove themselves. Edwards had to work his way onto the field as an undrafted rookie with the Eagles. But once he was there, he made sure he stayed there. After starting four games as a rookie, he started all but two games in the following three seasons (43 games).

