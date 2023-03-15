This Woman's Engagement Gift For Her Fiance Is a Different Kind of "Traditional"

Who doesn't love the sentiment behind traditional engagement gifts like rings and cakes? There's something special about non-traditional ideas. That's why when this woman gave her fiancé something extra special we had to share it.

Engagement gifts are an old tradition. Generally, the bride-to-be receives an engagement gift as a ring. The engagement ring has been a symbol of union since ancient Greek and Roman times.

The engagement sword was a tradition common in the Viking era . The bride would give her fiance a sword as a symbol of protection and strength on their journey together.

The exchanging of swords between two families represented the union and protection each would now offer one other. They were used to celebrate the union of two families as a sign of strength, courage, and honor for your future husband-to-be as he prepares for his personal battles.

The internet was so in love with this gift idea. So many asked for their own sword.

" Can... can my wife and I get engaged again?? FYI - her wedding day gift from me was a 14" Kukri, which I designed myself and had made by a local smith," @ thatguy shared.

"WAIT, ENGAGEMENT SWORDS ARE A THING OMG, YES," @ The Backgroundguy reacted.

"I shall give him an engagement sword and he shall give me an engagement battle axe and we shall marry in glorious battle," @ user6407319527952 shared.

"This is a sign to all women. He wants an engagement sword," @ Bryce agreed.

Now that you know about engagement swords, maybe it's time to think about what kind of gift you can get for your sweetheart. Maybe a sword isn't quite right for your relationship, but there's something out there that will be perfect for any fantasy come to life !

