Manhattan, NY
ABC News

Stormy Daniels speaks to Manhattan DA in Trump payment probe

By Olivia RubinAaron Katersky,

5 days ago

Stormy Daniels met with prosecutors Wednesday at the request of the Manhattan district attorney's office, her attorney said in a tweet, as the office continues its ongoing criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump's role in a hush money payment made to Daniels near the end of the 2016 presidential campaign.

"Stormy responded to questions and has agreed to make herself available as a witness, or for further inquiry if needed," her attorney, Clark Brewster, wrote in the tweet.

MORE: Ex-Trump attorney Michael Cohen resumes grand jury testimony in hush money probe

Daniels met with prosecutors over Zoom, said a source familiar with the investigation.

A spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg declined to comment.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: In this May 11, 2022, file photo, Stormy Daniels attends a premiere in Los Angeles.

Michael Cohen, Trump's former personal attorney, paid $130,000 to Daniels in the closing days of the 2016 presidential campaign to allegedly keep her quiet about an affair she claimed to have had with Trump. The former president has denied the affair and his attorneys have framed the funds as an extortion payment .

MORE: Trump has 'no plans' to participate in Manhattan grand jury probe, attorney says

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is mulling whether to charge Trump with falsifying business records, after the Trump Organization allegedly reimbursed Cohen for the payment then logged the reimbursement as a legal expense, sources have told ABC News.

"Thank you to my amazing attorney ... for helping me in our continuing fight for truth and justice," Daniels wrote in a tweet Wednesday afternoon.

