In Entertainment: Kevin Hart on Sirius, Award Show Hosts & 'Murderer' Lawsuit Dismissed

" From satellite radio deals to a streaming platform lawsuit, here's what's trending in entertainment today. Kevin Hart Gets More Sirius
Comedian Kevin Hart and satellite radio company Sirius/XM announced that their partnership would get an extension. Hart, along with his Hartbeat entertainment company, signed a multi-year deal that will keep the comedian's Laugh Out Loud Radio station operating. "You're looking at a relationship that has evolved, that is growing and going in the right direction," Hart said to the Associated Press
. " I think this is one where the hard work has been put into the growth of the station and the platform is just paying off." Award Shows & Hosts
Actor and daytime TV host Drew Barrymore is taking her emceeing skills to a stage over at MTV. She's been tapped to host the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 at the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles. Barrymore made the announcement during a segment on The Drew Barrymore Show
when she appeared as the menacing M3GAN
doll. The awards ceremony is slated for May 7. Meanwhile, rockstar Lenny Kravitz will host the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023
. The 10th annual show is just weeks away from kicking off at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. "I'm thrilled to host and perform at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards to celebrate the best in music," Kravitz said in a statement. "As always, the show will feature some great surprises and unforgettable performances that music fans across the country won't want to miss." The show will get underway on March 27. Making a Lawsuit
Remember the hit Netflix documentary Making a Murderer
? Streaming in 2015, it told the story of Steven Avery's conviction and life sentence in the death of a 25-year-old online car marketplace photographer. The documentary explores the possibility that Avery was set up by local authorities, accusing them of planting evidence. A now-retired police sergeant who was involved in the case, Andrew Colborn, sued the streaming giant after saying he received "worldwide ridicule"
over the series, but a federal judge has tossed the defamation filing stating that Colborn did not prove that the platform acted in malice. "
