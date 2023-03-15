Coco Jones Talks PTSD After Disney Failures, Success of Belair, Her Music Career, & More! [Photos & Video]

Coco Jones stopped by the Lemonade Stand with Leah Henry after her very first solo show in years! The Belair actress talked about the love she experienced on stage and how the success of her career is humbling.

Coco and Leah discussed her Disney days and how she still deals with the PTSD from the sudden stop her career after Disney channel and how the space she’s in also creates that fear at times. The ‘ICU’ singer dishes on her hit song and the creative process for her song. Lemonade stand grab your glasses because Coco spilled it all at the Lemonade stand!

1. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Source:@dusashotya

Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Photo by @dusashotya

