Open in App
Washington, DC
See more from this location?
93.9 WKYS

Coco Jones Talks PTSD After Disney Failures, Success of Belair, Her Music Career, & More! [Photos & Video]

By Leah Henry & BreAnna Holmes,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gsjcW_0lK538Tl00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06NFem_0lK538Tl00

Source: @dusashotya

Coco Jones stopped by the Lemonade Stand with Leah Henry after her very first solo show in years! The Belair actress talked about the love she experienced on stage and how the success of her career is humbling.

Text “KYS” to 37890 To Join Our Text Club!

Coco and Leah discussed her Disney days and how she still deals with the PTSD from the sudden stop her career after Disney channel and how the space she’s in also creates that fear at times. The ‘ICU’ singer dishes on her hit song and the creative process for her song. Lemonade stand grab your glasses because Coco spilled it all at the Lemonade stand!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email

READ MORE :

1. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zTufL_0lK538Tl00 Source:@dusashotya

Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Photo by @dusashotya

2. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Giqw9_0lK538Tl00
Source:@dusashotya

Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Photo by @dusashotya

3. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NhsD5_0lK538Tl00 Source:@dusashotya

Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Photo by @dusashotya

4. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Doo0l_0lK538Tl00 Source:@dusashotya

Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Photo by @dusashotya

5. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S15o1_0lK538Tl00
Source:@dusashotya

Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Photo by @dusashotya

6. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31yvNa_0lK538Tl00 Source:@dusashotya

Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Photo by @dusashotya

7. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CdcCb_0lK538Tl00 Source:@dusashotya

Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Photo by @dusashotya

8. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IpeE5_0lK538Tl00 Source:@dusashotya

Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Photo by @dusashotya

9. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qCTRL_0lK538Tl00 Source:@dusashotya

Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Photo by @dusashotya

10. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nxjgw_0lK538Tl00 Source:@dusashotya

Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Photo by @dusashotya

11. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BJEgT_0lK538Tl00 Source:@dusashotya

Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Photo by @dusashotya

12. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wlAsM_0lK538Tl00 Source:@dusashotya

Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Photo by @dusashotya

13. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16zTpy_0lK538Tl00 Source:@dusashotya

Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Photo by @dusashotya

14. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KgQ70_0lK538Tl00 Source:@dusashotya

Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Photo by @dusashotya

15. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FKnj1_0lK538Tl00 Source:@dusashotya

Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Photo by @dusashotya

16. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YhNuv_0lK538Tl00 Source:@dusashotya

Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Photo by @dusashotya

17. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EXtbm_0lK538Tl00 Source:@dusashotya

Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Photo by @dusashotya

18. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ANbih_0lK538Tl00 Source:@dusashotya

Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Photo by @dusashotya

19. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23NvD1_0lK538Tl00 Source:@dusashotya

Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Photo by @dusashotya

20. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12TGF6_0lK538Tl00 Source:@dusashotya

Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Photo by @dusashotya

21. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xUr6r_0lK538Tl00 Source:@dusashotya

Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Photo by @dusashotya

22. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23VPhC_0lK538Tl00 Source:@dusashotya

Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Photo by @dusashotya

23. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Source:@dusashotya

Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Photo by @dusashotya

24. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14idkt_0lK538Tl00 Source:@dusashotya

Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC

Photo by @dusashotya

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL9 days ago
Man Who Gave Steve Harvey An Eerie Response On ‘Family Feud’ Charged with Murdering Wife
Quincy, IL3 days ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Ex-cop who killed George Floyd is sentenced on tax evasion charges — but gets entire sentence credited to time served
Minneapolis, MN3 days ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT1 day ago
Broncos willing to move on from Russell Wilson
Denver, CO9 hours ago
Amari Cooper Is Trending Following Sunday's Cowboys Trade
Dallas, TX1 day ago
A Florida man supported Obama and didn't vote for Trump. Then he stormed the Capitol, pepper-sprayed cops, broke a $2,900 window, and got 4.5 years in prison.
Seffner, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy