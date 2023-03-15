Township to Host Annual Senior Citizens Bus Trip to Longwood Gardens

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ — Mount Laurel Township will once again be hosting the annual Senior Citizens Bus Trip to Longwood Gardens.

The trip will take place on Wednesday, April 12, with those attending to meet at the Mount Laurel Community Center (100 Mount Laurel Road) at 9:15AM and buses departing for Longwood Gardens at 10AM. Buses will return to Mount Laurel at about 3:30PM.

Space is limited to 100 spots on a first come, first served basis. Those attending will board the bus by their ticket numbers. The trip to Longwood Gardens is self-guided and all walking.

The cost to attend is $25 per person, which includes admission to Longwood Gardens and Dining Dollars worth $20. The trip is open to Mount Laurel residents only.

The Township will begin accepting reservations and payments on Wednesday, March 22 at 8AM at the Clerk's Office in the Township Municipal Building, located at 100 Mount Laurel Road. Cash or checks are accepted.

Longwood Gardens is a renowned botanical garden that consists of over 1,077 acres of gardens, woodlands, and meadows in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.

For more information about Longwood Gardens, visit https://longwoodgardens.org/.

For questions about the 2023 Senior Citizens Bus Trip, call Samantha at Mount Laurel Township at (856) 234-0001, Ext. 1241.



