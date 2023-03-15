Open in App
Montgomery County, MD
Smiling Suspect Arrested For Montgomery County Murder

By Annie DeVoe,

5 days ago
Kajohn McCombs and Ahmahd McCombs Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police

Montgomery County Police have arrested two Capitol Heights men who they say are suspected of killing a man earlier this month.

Kajohn McCombs, 22, and Ahmahd McCombs, 22, are accused of killing Deandre Keith Ellis in the late night hours of Sunday, March 5, according to Montgomery County police.

Shortly after 10 p.m., Sunday, March 5, Montgomery County police officers were called to the 900 block of Bonifant Street for a welfare check.

Upon arrival at the location, police located the body of Ellis inside of a vehicle. Police say that Ellis had an apparent gunshot wound.

Throughout an investigation, detectives were able to identify the Capitol Heights pair as suspects in the crime. The 22-year-olds were taken into custody on Tuesday, March 14.

