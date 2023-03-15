Open in App
Colorado State
See more from this location?
OutThere Colorado

Colorado region soars to 150 percent of typical snowpack, drought plummets

By Spencer McKee,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j5jEG_0lK4afPC00
File photo. Photo Credit: milehightraveler (iStock).

According to the USDA, the southwest corner of Colorado is currently at 150 percent of the snowpack level that would be typical during this time of the year based on the 30-year median.

Officially called the San Miguel–Dolores–Animas–San Juan River Basin, this is the highest snowpack has been in this region since 2019.

Meanwhile, Gunnison River Basin isn't far behind, at 148 percent of the norm. The northwest corner of Colorado is also having a good snowpack year, at 137 percent of the norm.

Statewide, snowpack is at 128 percent of the median as of March 15, with more widespread snow on the way. The only region that lags behind is the Arkansas River basin, which encompasses most of the southeastern quadrant of the state. It's at 80 percent of the to-date norm.

See a full breakdown of snowpack around the state below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vM3Cc_0lK4afPC00
Map: USDA, NRCS.

Drought levels continue to decline in Colorado, with roughly 45 percent of the state experiencing no abnormal dryness and 64 percent of the state escaping what would be considered technical drought. A drought severity and coverage index rating of 102 was reported on February 28, staying the same during the first week of March. This is the lowest index rating the state has seen since October of 2019.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
What will spring weather be like for Colorado?
Denver, CO13 hours ago
Winter Storm Warnings, Advisories in Colorado: More than a foot of snow possible
Denver, CO9 hours ago
Northern Colorado residents say an expanding airport is exposing them to lead
Superior, CO11 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Western Slope water managers will not review, approve applications for conservation program
Glenwood Springs, CO1 day ago
This Colorado Store Posted A Rude Sign That Has Customers Upset
Firestone, CO11 hours ago
Why are there so many expired license plates on Colorado roads?
Denver, CO16 hours ago
Is it Illegal in Colorado to Eat Before Paying at the Grocery Store?
Grand Junction, CO3 days ago
Two Colorado cities among 'best places to live in West', says Money.com
Denver, CO3 days ago
Bonsai's roots and growth in Colorado, from internment camps to 'spreading the spirit'
Colorado Springs, CO3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy