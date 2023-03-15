Colorado region soars to 150 percent of typical snowpack, drought plummets

File photo. Photo Credit: milehightraveler (iStock).

According to the USDA, the southwest corner of Colorado is currently at 150 percent of the snowpack level that would be typical during this time of the year based on the 30-year median.

Officially called the San Miguel–Dolores–Animas–San Juan River Basin, this is the highest snowpack has been in this region since 2019.

Meanwhile, Gunnison River Basin isn't far behind, at 148 percent of the norm. The northwest corner of Colorado is also having a good snowpack year, at 137 percent of the norm.

Statewide, snowpack is at 128 percent of the median as of March 15, with more widespread snow on the way. The only region that lags behind is the Arkansas River basin, which encompasses most of the southeastern quadrant of the state. It's at 80 percent of the to-date norm.

See a full breakdown of snowpack around the state below:

Map: USDA, NRCS.

Drought levels continue to decline in Colorado, with roughly 45 percent of the state experiencing no abnormal dryness and 64 percent of the state escaping what would be considered technical drought. A drought severity and coverage index rating of 102 was reported on February 28, staying the same during the first week of March. This is the lowest index rating the state has seen since October of 2019.