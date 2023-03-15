Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause and Partner G Flip Celebrate 1st Anniversary: It’s ‘Gonna Be Hard to Beat’

Chrishell Stause and G Flip Fati Sadou/ABACAPRESS.COM/Shutterstock

Ready for more! Chrishell Stause and G Flip have celebrated their first anniversary — and are planning for many more milestones together.

“Our first year is gonna be hard to beat, but here’s to trying,” the Selling Sunset star, 41, wrote via Instagram Story on Tuesday, March 14, sharing a photo of the drummer, 28, holding a bouquet of red roses. “I love you babyyyyy, Happy anniversary.”

G Flip, for their part, also posted a Tuesday tribute to their partner. “365 days adoring you ❤️ ,” the Australia native captioned an Instagram Story pic of Stause.

The Oppenheim Group real estate agent, who previously was married to All My Children costar Justin Hartley until their 2021 split , sparked a connection with G Flip after starring in their “Get Me Outta Here” music video .

“I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They’re nonbinary, so they go by they/them [pronouns],” Stause gushed during the season 5 reunion for Selling Sunset , which premiered on Netflix in May 2022. “And they are an extremely talented musician.”

She added at the time: “It started because I was just going to be in their video. And it’s about this chaotic love story. I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don’t always get to do it. At first of course I was like, ‘Yes, let’s do that.’”

The Under Construction author, who previously dated Selling Sunset boss Jason Oppenheim for seven months, and G Flip started their relationship as platonic pals before things shifted after a February 2022 party .

“I had no issue [kissing my friends] like that, but in my head I [didn’t think I] could have a meaningful relationship with somebody [who wasn’t a man],” Stause told Vogue Australia in a February profile , noting she “definitely still thought” she was straight after their initial smooch. “[It] opened my brain up to the fact that I’m attracted to energy, not whatever physical thing that people have in their head. I don’t have a type.”

Since the pair’s magical first kiss, Stause and G Flip’s connection has continued to blossom.

“I actually moved to [Los Angeles] in September last year so I’ve been living in L.A. since then,” the “Gay 4 Me” performer exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2022 . “But I’ve so far done seven trips back to Australia already in this one year. So I go back quite a lot. It’s like every month or so I’m back there.”

Whenever G Flip does return to their hometown, the drummer has made sure to make their romance with Stause a priority .

“Me and my wonderful partner, we make our schedules work and sometimes she comes on the road with me on tour or she’ll come to Australia,” G Flip explained to Us late last year. “But we always make it work and definitely [have] a lot of phone calls and FaceTimes [whenever we’re apart].”