Brooke Shields Kept Her Sexual Assault Quiet For Years. Her Longtime Friend Calls Her Speaking Out ‘Inspiring’

Actress/model Brooke Shields has been an A-lister for decades now, with an impressive career that spans multiple industries. But the 57 year-old icon recently shared some of the harrowing experiences she’s had during this time, including being sexually assaulted over 30 years ago by a powerful Hollywood executive. Shields has been brave enough to share her experiences in her new Hulu documentary Pretty Baby , with her longtime friend calling her speaking out “inspiring.”

Prior to the #MeToo movement , there wasn’t a ton of conversations about sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry. And as a result, a number of survivors suffered in silence for years. That includes Brooke Shields, who is standing in her truth with the upcoming two-part Hulu documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields . She and longtime friend Gave de Becker recently spoke to People about her story, with the de Becker offering:

Brooke lived so long in the judgment of others, by the millions, so it was heartbreaking to see her judge herself. It has also been inspiring to see her integrate the truth as she has.

How sweet is that? While being a celebrity seems idealistic for so many of us, the reality is that even famous people have serious issues. And for Brooke Shields, she was put in an uncomfortable situation when she went to a Hollywood exec’s hotel suite to call for cab. That’s when the assault occurred, in a story that feels similar to other survivors’ accounts that came to light as a result of the #MeToo movement.

There will obviously be a ton of eyes on Hulu’s Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields upon its release, where Brooke Shields we able to share her experiences in Hollywood, which included being sexualized at a young age . In conversation with People, the Blue Lagoon actress spoke about how long it’s taken for her to actually process her feelings about the assault, saying:

It's taken me a long time to process it. I'm more angry now than I was able to be then. If you're afraid, you're rightfully so. They are scary situations. They don't have to be violent to be scary.

This is no doubt a sentiment that rings true for many SA survivors out there. And it’s extremely brave of Brooke Shields to be so candid about her experiences. There’s no telling what this influence might have on someone who is also holding on to their own trauma, or for those who are looking to support loved ones who have experienced it.

In that same interview, Brooke Shields further explained the sense of dissociation that she had related her assault. She once again leans into standing in her truth, and shared:

You're not there. It didn't happen.

Between sharing her harrowing experiences filming Blue Lagoon , to her 2014 memoir , to her story of sexual assault, it certainly seems like Brooke Shields is putting words to power. She’s using her platform to open minds, while also finally sharing a secret that’s no doubt been weighing on her for decades. Talk about a true survivor.

Brooke Shields: Pretty Baby it hitting Hulu on April 3rd. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.