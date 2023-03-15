Hurry! Dell XPS 13 with 512GB SSD just crashed to $899

The XPS 13 is one of the thinnest laptops on the market. While Dell made a few compromises to achieve its new razor-thin design, it's still a very capable laptop and worth your attention — especially now that it's on sale.

For a limited time, you can get the XPS 13 on sale for $899 at Dell . That's $50 off and the lowest price we've seen for this config, which sports 16GB of RAM and a 12th-gen Core i5 CPU.

Dell XPS 13: was $949 now $899 @ Dell

For years, the XPS 13 has held a spot in our list of the best laptops . Unfortunately, Dell made some compromises with the 2022 edition. That's not to say it's a bad machine, but the pricier Dell XPS 15 OLED and the new MacBook Air M2 have now surpassed it.

Design-wise, the 2022 model is slimmer and lighter than the previous model, weighing 2.59 pounds and measuring 11.63 x 7.86 x 0.55 inches. It's a gorgeous machine, but our main gripe comes from the fact that it includes just a pair of Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports. Sure, there's an included USB-C to USB-A 3.0 adapter and a USB-C to 3.5mm headset adapter, but we would've preferred more ports instead of a bunch of accessories that could easily get lost.

On the positive side, the laptop sports a gorgeous 13.4-inch FHD InfinityEdge display that looks stunning from every angle. Battery life is also worth noting. On our battery test, which involves continuous web surfing with the display set to 150 nits of brightness, the XPS 13 lasted for an impressive 13 hours and 11 minutes.

Make no mistake, the Dell XPS 13 remains an impressive machine in its own right. Even more so now that it's on sale. The config on sale features a 13.4-inch 1920 x 1200 60Hz display, Core i5-1230U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.