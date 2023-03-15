Open in App
Arsenal weigh up Kieran Tierney future as Newcastle prepare £40m bid: report

By Alasdair Mackenzie,

4 days ago

Kieran Tierney’s future at Arsenal is up in the air and Newcastle United are considering a £40 million bid for the Scotland international, according to reports.

The left-back has struggled for game time at the Emirates this season following the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City last summer.

According to CBS reporter Ben Jacobs , Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is undecided about the Scot’s future and a departure isn’t to be taken for granted.

Zinchenko has been keeping Tierney out of the Arsenal side (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, Tierney might not be content with fighting for a starting spot as a squad player and could look elsewhere for more regular game time come the summer transfer window.

Arsenal will want to bring in more than the £25m they paid Celtic for the defender four years ago, and would start negotiations at £35-40m.

Newcastle are interested as they need to strengthen at left-back, while Monaco are also monitoring the situation, but rumours of a swap deal with Juventus for Manuel Locatelli are wide of the mark.

Tierney has a deal to June 2026 with Arsenal and is valued at €30m (£26m) by Transfermarkt .

The 35-time Scotland international has made 27 appearances in all competitions for Arteta’s side this season, but hasn’t started a Premier League match since Boxing Day.

