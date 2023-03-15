Former Germany boss Joachim Low planning return to international management with huge rivals

FORMER GERMANY boss Joachim Low is reportedly eyeing a shock return to the international game.

The 63-year-old is sniffing out opportunities to get back into the game after taking an extended break following 15 years in his previous job.

Joachim Low is reportedly keen on becoming manager of Brazil Credit: Getty

Low guided his home nation Germany to pinnacle of football in 2014 with World Cup glory in Brazil.

Now Bild are claiming that he is interested in taking charge of the South American country that he enjoyed his greatest success in.

Brazil sacked manager Tite after they were eliminated from the World Cup on penalties by Croatia in the quarter final.

Carlo Ancelotti has been heavily linked with leaving Real Madrid to take charge of them.

However, this fresh update states that Low is also ready to throw his hat into the ring to become the next boss of the five-time world champions.

Low quit Germany and was replaced by Hansi Flick after a number of underwhelming tournament performances with his last match in charge being the 2-0 Euro 2020 defeat to England in June 2021.

Low now finds himself hungry to return to the profession he loves... after he has attended the World Cup in Qatar as a fan.

Speaking to German publication Kicker, the coach recently said: "I already have the intention of taking on a task in football again.

"The fun in this sport is too much for that.

"I feel motivated again when I watch football now - that wasn't the case for a few months."

He then added: "If I feel a task appeals to me, I'm ready and attack again."

Low hasn't worked in club management since a stint with Austria Wien during the 2003-04 season.

Prior to that, he coached FC Frauenfeld, Stuttgart, Fenerbahce, Karlsruher, Adanaspor and Tirol Innsbruck.

Low then assisted Jurgen Klinsmann as Germany boss between 2004 and 2006, before landing the top job himself.

Low hit the headlines as Germany started their Euro 2016 campaign with a 2-0 win over Ukraine in Lille, France.

Rather than Bastian Schweinsteiger or Shkodran Mustafi's goals, the match is better remembered for Low sticking his hand down his pants, then having a good root around his crotch on the touchline.

Just when fans thought it was safe to look again, with Low having returned to his seat, they were made to recoil for a second time, as he gave his sweaty hand a hearty sniff.

Low was previously spotted digging around his crotch during a game Credit: Pictures supplied by YouTube/Ruckas Pictures Ruckaspictures@btconnect.com

His nose picking antics also made supporters bork Credit: AFP

And it is something that he has developed quite the history in as back in 2008 he had fans borking on the sidelines at the Euros.

To the horror of TV viewers, he appeared to start rubbing his sweaty armpits.

And to cap it off, he delivers what will become a trademark, flat-palmed finger-sniff. Yuck.

Then, two years later, the constant hum of vuvuzelas drove most of us bonkers back at the World Cup in South Africa... but it didn't drive most of us to do anything like this.

Sat in the dugout, his face a picture of steely concentration, Low was spotted digging deep in his nostril.

After what seemed like an eternity, he appeared to have finally dug out the bogey that he had been craving - but then his pesky assistant Flick (yes, the same one who replaced him) seemed to interrupt him to talk about the game.

But no matter, the moment Flick turns away Low, almost in slow motion, placed his fingers on his lips. Poor disguise Jogi, we all saw you.