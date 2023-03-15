Open in App
Massachusetts State
See more from this location?
WTAJ

Search team rescues lost hikers stranded during Nor’easter

By Ashley Shook,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M4Xtw_0lK435pb00

MOUNT WASHINGTON, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Two hikers who lost their way in a Massachusetts forest during a Nor’easter were rescued early Wednesday morning.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, at 7:48 p.m. Tuesday, one of the hikers called 911. The caller told troopers he and his friend had gone for a hike on the Alander Trail in Mount Washington State Forest but because of the bad weather and darkness, they could no longer see the trail markings and could not continue to a cabin they were headed to at the mountain peak.

The heavy falling snow covered their tracks and they could not retrace their steps back out of the forest.

Snow a no-show for traditionally wintry cities

The state forest encompasses 4,619 acres of state land located on Massachusetts’ border with New York and Connecticut.

The hikers said that they were approximately two miles into the forest. They were told to stay where they were while a search and rescue team equipped with snowmobiles would head out.

Due to the winter storm, trees and power lines were down in the area of the state forest. By 11:15 p.m., National Grid employees had shut power to downed lines so the road to the trail entrances could be cleared and the search team of six was able to deploy.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GpQvk_0lK435pb00
    (Massachusetts State Police)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TqlrO_0lK435pb00
    (Massachusetts State Police)
  • (Massachusetts State Police)

At around 12:09 a.m., with over two feet of snow, the snowmobiles were unable to drive on the trail, so the team began the two-mile walk to find the hikers. They were located at around 2:30 a.m. suffering from fatigue and cold temperatures, but were not injured.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

The group hiked back out of the forest and arrived at the DCR headquarters building near the trail entrance around 4:48 a.m. Wednesday morning. The two men, aged 47 and 53, were taken to the hospital for evaluation due to their fatigue and cold weather exposure. The command post was cleared by 6:20 a.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Massachusetts State newsLocal Massachusetts State
USPS letter carrier assaulted while delivering mail in Massachusetts during nor'easter
Lowell, MA5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Virginia Man rescued from under 2,000-pound safe
Glasgow, VA1 day ago
NY man nailed in Blair County after throwing drugs from car window, police report
Bronx, NY5 hours ago
Pa. man accused of homemade air gun murder of ex-lover convicted
Lower Macungie Township, PA11 hours ago
$3M Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket sold at Sheetz
Monroeville, PA9 hours ago
Three Pennsylvania U.S. postal workers indicted on theft charges
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Loyal Biscuit, with six Maine stores, has been acquired by national pet supply chain
Rockland, ME6 days ago
New atmospheric river heading for California next week, likely impact zone of Bay Area to San Diego
San Diego, CA5 days ago
Girl, 9, wakes up to unknown man in her bed, Bucks police say
Bensalem Township, PA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy