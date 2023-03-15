Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

Illinois Restaurant Serves The Best Comfort Food In The State

By Logan DeLoye,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iw3d8_0lK3vF7200
Photo: Moment RF

Comfort food exists as a pick-me-up after a long, busy day. It's a broad term that is actually very specific to the person eating the food. Each one of us has different foods that bring us comfort, but general items include easy to prepare dishes like mac 'n' cheese, pizza, sandwiches, biscuits and gravy, fries, and more. Despite the availability of comfort food, there is only one restaurant in the entire state that serves it best.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood , the best comfort food in Illinois can be found at Pearl's Southern Comfort located in Chicago.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the restaurant that serves the best comfort food in Illinois :

"Located in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood, Pearl's Southern Comfort is run by Danny Beck, who grew up in Kansas and named this popular eatery after his grandmother. Pearl's brings New Orleans to the Windy City, offering a menu bursting with bold bayou, Creole and barbecue flavors. Highlights include this Catfish Po'Boy, smoked chicken wings, and Louisiana-style jambalaya. There's also a weekend brunch menu with a selection of cocktails including Pearl's Stoli Bloody Mary."

For more of the best comfort food restaurants across the country visit lovefood.com .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas State newsLocal Kansas State
Undercover: Humane Society releases results of Illinois coyote-killing contest
Mendon, IL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
World Famous Beer Opening Only 2nd Ever U.S. Brewery In Illinois
Chicago, IL19 hours ago
9@9: St. Joseph’s Day
Chicago, IL14 hours ago
Popular food chain opens another new location in Illinois
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Chicagohenge 2023 dates: When sunrise, sunset will align with Chicago skyscrapers
Chicago, IL16 hours ago
Scratchboard Kitchen in Arlington Heights offers tasty culinary twist on brunch
Arlington Heights, IL1 day ago
This South Side Barbecue Continues Chicago’s Smoked Meat Traditions
Chicago, IL3 days ago
PAWS Pet of the Week: Aslan
Chicago, IL2 days ago
The Juicy History of Chicago’s Mr. Beef Started with Carl Bonovolanto
Chicago, IL3 days ago
'Top Chef' fan favorite Fabio Viviani brings flair, fare to Glenview with Chuck Lager America's Tavern
Glenview, IL4 days ago
2 of the Best Irish Pubs in the US are in Illinois
Chicago, IL3 days ago
This 100-foot mural at the Salt Shed was created by an 11-year-old Buffalo Grove girl: ‘Kind of crazy seeing it that big’
Buffalo Grove, IL1 day ago
6 Ridiculous Illinois Urban Legends That People Still Believe
Rockford, IL3 days ago
Nana’s Cakery & Bake Shoppe preps for Relocation to New Bradley Location
Bradley, IL3 days ago
What Will Spring and Summer Weather Be Like for Chicago? The Latest Predictions
Chicago, IL10 hours ago
Beyond Corned Beef: Traditional Irish Dishes to Try in Chicago This St. Patrick’s Day
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Illinois farm families share a love for ag
Danvers, IL2 days ago
ABC7 Chicago reporter Samantha Chatman talks about children's book on 'Tamron Hall Show'
Chicago, IL11 hours ago
Illinois' Only Pottery Barn Outlet Location To Open This Summer
Aurora, IL4 days ago
Checkout Chicagohenge 2023 Starting Tomorrow
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Goonie Gang terrorized Englewood, bragged on Facebook, made Goonie Gang T-shirts, feds say
Chicago, IL18 hours ago
Tommy guns from St. Valentine's Day massacre ordered by Al Capone examined by ABC7 I-Team
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Are Coyotes a Problem in Illinois or Necessary Part of Nature?
Quincy, IL2 days ago
The 7 Most Exclusive Members-Only Clubs in Chicago — And How to Join
Chicago, IL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy