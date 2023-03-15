Open in App
The US Sun

We thought we were getting an adorable micro-pig as a pet – but now we have a 385lb snorting meatball wrecking our house

By Taryn Pedler,

4 days ago

A COUPLE have been left stunned as their tiny micro-pig grew from just a few pounds in weight to a monster 385lbs.

Steve Jenkins and Derek Walter, from Toronto, Canada, have given over their home to raising the huge pig - after thinking it was a mini-breed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25rJGn_0lK3ufpb00
Steve and Derek thought they were the new owners of a cute micro-pig Credit: INSTAGRAM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XImK9_0lK3ufpb00
Esther has now grown into a 385lb beast Credit: ESTHERTHEWONDERPIG/INSTAGRAM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mRJUQ_0lK3ufpb00
The couple raised the pig along with their other pets Credit: ESTHERTHEWONDERPIG/INSTAGRAM

Their "mini-pig" called Esther has grown into a whopping 385lbs beast after the couple believed it would only reach around 70lbs.

Steve and Derek took the "micro-pig" off a Facebook friend when they agreed to look after it for her.

Steve, 31, told GoodMorningAmercia.com: 'She said she had a mini pig that wasn't getting along with her two dogs and new baby and it was causing a lot of chaos, so I told her I'd love to take her.'

They had no idea the animal would grow an enormous five times bigger.

Even though the couple were under the impression that they were the proud new owners of a mini-pig, they soon realised their huge mistake.

Steve and Derek took their new pet to the vets and it was quickly revealed that the pig was only going to grow bigger.

But it was too late to do anything about it as Steve and Derek had now formed a loving bond with the pig and were not about to let her go.

They took her back home and have been rising her along with their two pet dogs.

In photos she can often be seen relaxing and napping with the dogs, as well as being fed with them too.

Gigantic Esther has been reported to eat heaps of fruit, vegetables and oats every week.

Ben & Jerry's ice cream, cakes and other sweet treats are on the menu too.

But despite the huge grocery bill, Steve said that him and Derek just couldn't part from their beloved pig.

"We just adapted and loved her more," said Steve.

"Esther can't control her size and we have absolutely no intention of giving her up.

"The smile you see in her pictures is totally untouched," he added.

This follows reports of a man who bought his wife a micro-pig for her birthday, not knowing that it was going to grow into a huge 28st beast.

They were told she would grow to 5st but she is now six times that, 5ft long and eats £20 of food a week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZFH28_0lK3ufpb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wmf3L_0lK3ufpb00

A woman also took to TikTok to tell how she splashed out on a mini-pig only for it to grow into something else entirely.

She also said that her pet pig bizarrely barks like a dog.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JmmGn_0lK3ufpb00
Esther likes to eat fruit, oats and Ben & Jerry's ice cream Credit: ESTHERTHEWONDERPIG/INSTAGRAM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AfkWQ_0lK3ufpb00
The couple say they couldn't give up their beloved pig Credit: ESTHERTHEWONDERPIG/INSTAGRAM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KGfWr_0lK3ufpb00
The huge pig has become part of Steve and Derek's family Credit: ESTHERTHEWONDERPIG/INSTAGRAM
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
I bought a puppy for hundreds of dollars – then I realized I had been duped, the picture I was sent was a red flag
Baltimore, MD7 days ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL8 days ago
I stole $100 from Walmart self-checkout – I’m not facing charges despite being caught on surveillance cameras
Brownsville, TX2 days ago
Hilarious moment deputies respond to 911 call about vicious dog... only to find tiny puppy barking
Deer Creek, OK9 days ago
Man Who Gave Steve Harvey An Eerie Response On ‘Family Feud’ Charged with Murdering Wife
Quincy, IL2 days ago
Arizona Bobcat Entered Home Through Doggy Door & Was Lying in Dog's Bed. Pet Dog 'Squeakers' Was Injured in Home Attack
San Manuel, AZ11 days ago
This 26-year-old pays $0 to live in a 'luxury tiny home' she built for $35,000 in her backyard—take a look inside
Atlanta, GA22 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy