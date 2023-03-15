California Restaurant Serves The Best Comfort Food In The State

Photo: EyeEm

Comfort food exists as a pick-me-up after a long, busy day. It's a broad term that is actually very specific to the person eating the food. Each one of us has different foods that bring us comfort, but general items include easy to prepare dishes like mac 'n' cheese, pizza, sandwiches, biscuits and gravy, fries, and more. Despite the availability of comfort food, there is only one restaurant in the entire state that serves it best.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood , the best comfort food in all of California can be found at Pann's located in Los Angeles. LoveFood recommended trying the house specialty chicken and waffles among other delicious breakfast menu items.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the restaurant that serves the best comfort food in California :

"Opened in 1958, this famed Inglewood diner is known for its preserved Googie architecture, with an irregular-shaped roof, distinctive neon sign, and retro interior. On the menu are chicken wings, pancakes, French toast, hash browns, and eggs, but it’s the house specialty of fried chicken and waffles that has diners coming back for more."

For more of the best comfort food restaurants across the country visit lovefood.com .