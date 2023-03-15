Harford County Sheriff’s Office releases more details regarding April 2022 killing of Angello Osborne; search continues for additional suspects

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office has released additional information about the shooting death of Edgewood resident Angello Osborne in April of last year.

On April 12, patrol deputies from the Southern Precinct responded to a reported shooting in the 100 block of Reider Court in Edgewood around 9 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they discovered Angello Osborne outside, lying between two apartment buildings and suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body, according to an initial report from the sheriff’s office.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Osborne had recently arrived home from work and was talking with an acquaintance on FaceTime in front of his apartment building when he was shot, according to an updated news release from the sheriff’s office on Wednesday.

Osborne was approached by multiple individuals who shot, chased and shot at him again as he attempted to flee. Osborne died of his injuries at the apartment complex, the sheriff’s office said in the release.

After the shots were fired, a gray car with dark tinted windows parked near a dumpster was seen leaving the area, according to the news release.

Investigators identified Joseph Ashley, 30, of Perry Hall, as one of several individuals involved in Osborne’s death. They also determined that the car at the shooting scene was his.

Ashley’s vehicle was captured on license plate recognition cameras near the scene of the homicide around the time of the shooting, according to the news release.

Police said Ashley was on home detention and wearing a GPS ankle monitor at the time of the shooting. The ankle monitor helped investigators place Ashley at the scene of the incident and has also allowed investigators to pursue additional individuals who were involved, according to the news release.

Ashley was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and violent crime, according to the news release. He was prohibited from owning or possessing firearms.

Ashley is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on unrelated charges.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Anyone with information on the identities of the other individuals should contact Det. Kevin Smith at (443) 409-3576.