Apple’s new AirPods Pro 2 ad highlights enhanced noise cancellation

Six months ago, Apple released AirPods Pro 2. After years of waiting for a second generation, Apple brought a bunch of new features to its pro wireless earbuds. While it was praised by BGR and several other media outlets at the time, the Cupertino firm has now decided to highlight one of the AirPods Pro 2’s best features: 2x more Active Noise Cancellation when compared to the previous generation.

In this 68-second ad, you’ll hear Tkay Maidza’s cover of Where Is My Mind? Then, Apple shows various scenes of a busy city, but the twist is that everyone is floating: cars, people, workers in a construction zone, etc.

Below this chaos, a woman walks by with the new AirPods Pro 2 on. When she long presses the stern of the AirPods to switch from ANC to Adaptive Transparency, everything that was floating falls from the sky, and she starts listening to her surroundings. After she gets something to drink, she once again turns on ANC, all the noise disappears, and all cars and people start floating again.

Apple says the better ANC comes from the H2 chip. The company also promotes Adaptive Transparency in the ad, as Apple says this new processor is responsible for reducing loud environmental noise like a passing vehicle siren, construction tools, or even loudspeakers at a concert.

AirPods Pro 2 are priced at $249, and they include more ear tips, longer battery life, swipe-based volume control, improved built-in skin-detect sensor that can accurately understand whether you have your AirPods on or not, and a new MagSafe case that has a built-in speaker and the U1 chip for Find My support. Another addition is the possibility of charging the AirPods with the Apple Watch charger.

You can take a look at the new ad below:

