Minneapolis, MN
Breaking down Garrett Bradbury's new contract with the Vikings

By John Dillon,

5 days ago
The Minnesota Vikings managed to keep center Garrett Bradbury in the North Star State for the foreseeable future with a three-year contract that was agreed to on Tuesday. The details of his deal broke on Wednesday morning, and are a good indication that the team has faith in his ability to be a consistent contributor for the team up front.

Bradbury will see $3.82 million in a signing bonus on this updated contract, which will help lower his salary cap number for the 2023 season. The contract is only guaranteed for next season in the event that he should be injured as a member of the Vikings this season but his 2024 salary will become fully guaranteed on the third day of the new league year next season.

His total salary will increase from $1.08 million to $4.90 million in 2024 and 2025, which could present Minnesota with an issue should his performance next season falter.

All in all, this contract should be considered a team-friendly deal for the Vikings, who couldn’t afford to lose a key piece of their offensive line as they look to pursue a Super Bowl berth in 2023. Bradbury is still just 27 years old but is set to turn 28 ahead of the new season, so this contract should lock him up for a solid chunk of his prime.

