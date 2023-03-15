Open in App
Lake County, IL
See more from this location?
WBBM News Radio

Land intended for Route 53 extension now on track for use as green space

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gErzl_0lK3QPwP00

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Land in north suburban Lake County that had been set aside for an extension of Route 53 now appears headed for use as green space.

The state acquired the 1,100 acres of land from Long Grove to Grayslake over 60 years until it was decided Route 53 would not be extended.

The Lake County Board voted unanimously Tuesday to ask Governor J.B. Pritzker to transfer the land from the Illinois Department of Transportation to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources for use as green space.

Barbara Klipp spoke on behalf of the Green Corridor Coalition.

"This corridor represents one of the most scenic landscapes remaining in Lake County and we have a once in a generation opportunity to fully unleash its value as an iconic nature trail and conservation area," she said.

Lake County Board member Paul Frank called the move an investment in the county’s future to preserve natural space and protect species.

Listen to our new podcast Courier Pigeon

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Kennedy Expressway's major construction project set to begin tonight: What to know
Chicago, IL14 hours ago
'Treet' yourself: Naperville's annual Arbor Day tree sale begins today
Naperville, IL9 hours ago
Cook County says Niles axed more trees than agreed at Bunker Hill forest preserve for a planned sidewalk
Niles, IL3 days ago
Pritzker pushes cash to keep teachers in Illinois schools
Elgin, IL15 hours ago
Palatine condo complex destroyed in fire
Palatine, IL15 hours ago
The Illinois EPA has issued drinking water violation notices to 10 state-run prisons
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Members protest Naperville Edward-Elmhurst Fitness Center closure
Naperville, IL1 day ago
Evanston alderwoman returns campaign donations tied to Northwestern stadium project's financial backer
Evanston, IL11 hours ago
Suburban Cook County needs at least 1,000 more poll workers for April election, officials say
Chicago, IL3 hours ago
World Famous Beer Opening Only 2nd Ever U.S. Brewery In Illinois
Chicago, IL17 hours ago
Evanston schools enter soft lockdown for nearly 2 hours
Evanston, IL3 days ago
Early voting begins Monday for Chicago's 2023 runoff election
Chicago, IL10 hours ago
Sport-utility vehicle slams into sign in Arlington Heights
Arlington Heights, IL2 days ago
2 shot and killed on South Side, police say
Chicago, IL13 hours ago
Goose Island is brewing to help save Chicago water
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Waukegan man hospitalized after being flung from hood of car and run over
Waukegan, IL2 hours ago
Little Village vendors take their protest to developer: 'We are not willing to be trampled on'
Chicago, IL4 days ago
2 of the Best Irish Pubs in the US are in Illinois
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Chicago now screening wastewater to detect poliovirus
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Formerly incarcerated man grows landscaping, snow removal business: 'The opportunities are endless'
Chicago, IL7 days ago
Vehicle struck by Metra BNSF train near Berwyn
Berwyn, IL4 days ago
Chicagohenge crowds are ‘amazing,’ says famed photographer Barry Butler
Chicago, IL33 minutes ago
Chicago City Council members hope for more independence under new mayor
Chicago, IL4 days ago
Popular food chain opens another new location in Illinois
Chicago, IL3 days ago
After 100+ Years, Demolition of a Lake Geneva Area Mansion is Underway
Lake Geneva, WI7 days ago
Firefighter injured while battling extra-alarm fire that caused heavy damage to house in Barrington Hills
Barrington, IL1 day ago
2 men now charged with murder of Highland Park father, business owner killed on Fort Sheridan Beach
Highland Park, IL4 days ago
Search for Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown's replacement ramps up
Chicago, IL5 days ago
Woman with felony convictions out of Illinois accused of trying to purchase firearm in Iowa City
Iowa City, IA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy