Land intended for Route 53 extension now on track for use as green space

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Land in north suburban Lake County that had been set aside for an extension of Route 53 now appears headed for use as green space.

The state acquired the 1,100 acres of land from Long Grove to Grayslake over 60 years until it was decided Route 53 would not be extended.

The Lake County Board voted unanimously Tuesday to ask Governor J.B. Pritzker to transfer the land from the Illinois Department of Transportation to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources for use as green space.

Barbara Klipp spoke on behalf of the Green Corridor Coalition.

"This corridor represents one of the most scenic landscapes remaining in Lake County and we have a once in a generation opportunity to fully unleash its value as an iconic nature trail and conservation area," she said.

Lake County Board member Paul Frank called the move an investment in the county’s future to preserve natural space and protect species.

Listen to our new podcast Courier Pigeon

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram