Open in App
Branson, MO
See more from this location?
FOX4 News Kansas City

Woman sues Silver Dollar City, claiming she was injured on ride

By Tony NguyenEmilee Kuschel,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ogI2J_0lK3QMXS00

BRANSON, Mo. — A woman is suing Silver Dollar City for damages, claiming she was injured on one of the theme park’s rides in 2021.

The lawsuit, which was filed on Thursday, explains that the plaintiff was a visitor at Silver Dollar City in August 2021 when the incident occurred.

Fan registration opens for 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City

The plaintiff claims she received permanent injuries to her neck, head and brain on the Mystic River Falls ride.

The lawsuit does not describe how the injuries occurred but claims the ride was unsafe and Silver Dollar City neglected to ensure the safety of the ride at the time of the incident.

The plaintiff is asking for more than $25,000 in damages and has requested a trial by jury.

Silver Dollar City did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Liberty woman injured in UTV crash
Liberty, MO1 day ago
The 7 Best New Restaurants in Springfield MO
Springfield, MO1 day ago
Springfield family searching for answers after they say seven men attacked a family member
Springfield, MO2 days ago
Owners of the “The Finley” in downtown Ozark announce closure
Ozark, MO4 days ago
Springfield woman turns 100, shares her secrets to a long life
Springfield, MO1 day ago
What did Springfield look like 200 years ago in the month of March?
Springfield, MO5 days ago
Branson woman charged in Kirbyville school theft
Branson, MO3 days ago
Multiple fire departments respond to housefire
Fair Grove, MO3 days ago
Abandoned downtown building catches fire
Springfield, MO4 days ago
People react to three Springfield weekend shootings
Springfield, MO7 days ago
FOUND SAFE: Two-month-old baby missing from Mtn. Grove
Mountain Grove, MO9 days ago
Arkansas man killed in head-on crash
Omaha, AR9 days ago
Arkansas players compare Kansas to Missouri before game
Fayetteville, AR3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy