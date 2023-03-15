Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rams tender CB Shaun Jolly, LB Christian Rozeboom as ERFAs

By Cameron DaSilva,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vnqgu_0lK3KtRT00

The only moves made by the Los Angeles Rams thus far have been with their exclusive rights free agents. The team announced on Wednesday that Christian Rozeboom and Shaun Jolly have been tendered as ERFAs, which means they will have one-year contracts worth the league minimum in 2023.

It was previously reported that Michael Hoecht has been tendered, as well, which the Rams confirmed Wednesday.

An exclusive rights free agent is a player who has less than three accrued seasons and an expiring contract. By tendering these three players, they cannot negotiate with other teams.

Hoecht transitioned from defensive end to outside linebacker toward the end of last season and provided a spark as a pass rusher following the releases of Terrell Lewis and Justin Hollins. As of now, he’s penciled in as one of the starting outside linebackers.

Rozeboom played seven defensive snaps last season and joined the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2021. Jolly was signed off the Browns’ practice squad last year but did not play any defensive snaps.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders to work with Tom Brady following spring game
Boulder, CO6 hours ago
Steelers going all-in on WR Calvin Austin III in 2023
Pittsburgh, PA2 hours ago
Bears GM Ryan Poles proved he trusted Justin Fields by giving the QB their entire rebuild plan
Chicago, IL2 hours ago
Breaking down the Steelers picks in the new TD Wire mock draft
Pittsburgh, PA4 hours ago
Buffalo Bills release former Georgia WR after five years
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Pair of Alabama starting linebackers 'probably out' for the entire spring per Nick Saban
Tuscaloosa, AL2 hours ago
Rate the Steelers inside linebackers after free agency
Pittsburgh, PA1 hour ago
Former UNC forward drawing interest in transfer portal
Chapel Hill, NC1 hour ago
Broncos willing to move on from Russell Wilson
Denver, CO11 hours ago
Saints signing ex-Titans DB Lonnie Johnson
Nashville, TN56 minutes ago
New Chiefs DE Charles Omenihu commences recruitment of WR DeAndre Hopkins
Kansas City, MO4 hours ago
Extensions to Cole Kmet, Darnell Mooney would snap Bears decade-long drought
Chicago, IL15 hours ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT1 day ago
Cody Ford's contract details with Bengals emerge
Cincinnati, OH3 hours ago
Oklahoma Sooners hire former UNT head coach and OU alum Seth Littrell as offensive analyst
Norman, OK2 hours ago
Peter King has an Aaron Rodgers trade proposal for Packers and Jets
Green Bay, WI2 hours ago
Why Penny Hardaway tossed a water bottle across the court in Memphis' loss to FAU
Boca Raton, FL2 days ago
Broncos cut 2 players, including Lamar Jackson (not that one)
Denver, CO6 hours ago
Cardinals adding Falcons executive to front office
Atlanta, GA32 minutes ago
TE Dalton Schultz signs 1-year deal with Texans
Houston, TX6 hours ago
Browns, former Titans QB Josh Dobbs agree to one-year deal
Nashville, TN4 hours ago
Linebacker Anthony Walker to visit Commanders Tuesday
Washington, DC1 hour ago
Bengals' best free-agent targets left on open market
Cincinnati, OH14 hours ago
Falcons expected to sign CB Mike Hughes to 2-year deal
Atlanta, GA4 hours ago
Updated list of Eagles free agents who remain unsigned
Philadelphia, PA7 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy